Take two: Board votes (again) to demolish Prairie View

After receiving interest in the Prairie View property (with the building) after the Feb. 13 school board at which the board voted the first time to demolish Prairie View, Ellsworth Superintendent Barry Cain presented the board with two options:

• Option A: sell the 40 acres of wooded area adjacent to the Prarie View site, sell the Lindgren property as is, and sell Prairie View and the 9 acres of land "as is"

• Option B: sell the 40 acres of wooded area adjacent to the Prarie View site, sell the Lindgren property as is, but demolish Prairie View and sell the nine acres of land.

The 40 acres of school forest land is priced at $140,000 while the Lindgren property is priced at $250,000.

If the board kept Prairie View intact with the 9 acres, the property would be priced at $175,000. If the school is torn down and the 9 acres then sold, the price would be marked at $80,000 to $100,000.

These prices were provided by realtor Jared Murphy of RE/MAX, "depending on markets at that time," said Cain.

In total, the first option would bring in potential revenue of $565,000 prior to costs and fees associated with the project. The second option could bring in $470,000 to $490,000 with a $200,000 demolition expense placeholder as well.

The referendum money includes funding to demolish both Prairie View and Hillcrest.

Board member Jeff Stockwell, who is on the committee to help facilitate the sale of the properties with Vice President Doug Peterson and board member Kurt Buckner, said initially there had been "a fair amount of interest" in Lindgren after speaking with Murphy, but there "wasn't a whole lot of interest in the Prairie View property."

After the meeting, Stockwell said interest increased.

"It was brought to our attention there were two viable buyers that were interested in Prairie View," Stockwell said. "We didn't feel it was right for us three to make that decision, so we thought we'd bring it back to the board to see the rest of the board's decision."

Murphy said after the demolition news appeared in the Pierce County Herald, he received "a number of inquiries."

"I wouldn't call it strong interest like 'yes, we want to buy it,' but a lot of people saw it in the paper and called," Murphy said.

Peterson suggested examining Option A and putting Prairie View on the market for "60 to 90 days" to gauge interest.

School Board President Rich Kormann struggled with the decision.

"The hard part is what one person thinks is viable, that they're doing a great job, the next person says they're doing an absolutely terrible job and you hear about it forever," Kormann said. "I can see the board's dilemma...it's all in the eyes of the beholder."

Peterson said the board is "not land developers," but "an educational institution."

Stockwell made the motion to accept Option B, demolishing Prairie View and selling the nine acres as well. Buckner seconded.

After making the motion Stockwell said, "It's not an easy decision, but when you're off the board someday you'll know that you did the right thing."

The board passed the motion 6-0 with Kormann abstaining.

Personnel Report

The following retirements and transfers were approved:

• Mari Scobey will retire from Hillcrest as a fourth grade teacher.

• Kathy Schuh will retire from the High School as a paraprofessional.

• Teri Kulow will transfer from Hillcrest Kindergarten to Prairie View as a teacher for the 2017-2018 school year.

Other Business

• The board voted unanimously to accept a resolution of sale of $2.235 million dollars in promissory notes as part of paying off the new school's debt.

• The board voted unanimously to approve the CESA 11 contract.

• The board voted unanimously to hold canvassing of the school board election at 4:15 p.m. April 10 in the District Office conference room.

• The board approved canvassers Raynee Farrell and Sue Peterson, plus board representative Clerk Susan Beck. Buckner is the alternate.

• The board voted to hire more elementary special education staff.

• The board voted to hire another fifth grade teacher with a projection of 127 students, the largest class in the school, projected for the 2017-2018 school year.