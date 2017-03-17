Ellsworth schools honor students of the month

Alexia Sabby was nominated by physical education teacher Julie Graber. She said “Alexia has a strong work ethic and is very helpful in and out of class.”

Anna Sweere was also nominated by Graber, who said “Anna is an outstanding student that got a perfect score on her weight lifting/fitness test.

Ben Bennett was nominated by Mrs. Nimmo in English. She said “Ben is a responsible student who completes his work and is a good leader.

Sawyer Hamilton was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said “Sawyer is a hard worker and a good student in and out of class.

Elijah Deringer was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. “Elijah is a hard worker and a good student in and out of class.”

Morgan Krenz was also nominated by Mr. Williams in English. Of Krenz he said “Morgan is a hard worker and a good student in and out of class.”

Emma Augustine was also nominated by Mr. Williams in English, who said “Emma is a hard worker and a good student in and out of class.”

Emily Leonard was nominated by American government teacher Ryan Casper, who said “Emily makes relevant and interesting comments to add to class discussions.”

Chloe Murray nominated by Mrs. Asher in F.A.C.E. Of Murray, she said “Chloe shows initiative and is very reliable.”

The January teacher of the month is Ryan Casper, who teaches history and government classes. The students nominated him for his ability to make school both fun and interesting. Casper has real life examples of things that students will deal with now and in the future, they said.

The following Ellsworth Middle School February Students of the Month were honored for displaying the character education trait of courage. The were nominated by their teachers. Pictured are (front row, from left) Aiden Murphy, Landan Lampman; (second row) Lexie Gilbertson, Ashlyn Townsend, Louie Jahnke, Anna Goggin, Andrew Homan, Taylor Peterson, Stephanie Jennings, Mabel Hines, Corey Anderson; (third row) Dylan Watrud, Chase Snyder, Jim McBride, Beckett Catron, Izabellah Sommeling, Quinn Emery, Nila WilFord, Bo Hines. Not pictured: Jada Potts.

These Prairie View Elementary School students were honored as students of the month in February for being courageous: Abby Dodge, Ben Boyle, Layla Ross, Zac Johnson, Grace Matchey, Aubrey Bauer, Justin Holst, Peyton Christiansen, Sam Holt, Bradley Balster, Sydney Collins and Drake Fedie.

Hillcrest Elementary School in Ellsworth awards Golden Ticket winners each month for displaying that month’s character trait. Those recognized for showing courage were (back row, from left) Teighya Parker Severson (grade 4), Keegan Rice (grade 2), Ryhanne Lifto (grade 2), Ada Erlandson (grade 2) Alex Hofacker (grade 4), Brinklee Graetz (grade 1), Ashtyn Piel (grade 1); (front row) Isabella Reid (grade 1), Claire Kvalheim (Kindergarten), Wyatt Kirchner (Kindergarten), Mateo Poston (grade 1), Coehn Bergh (grade 1), Joshua Johnson (grade 1) and Kaden Steenson (grade 1).

Hillcrest Elementary works hard to instill and demonstrate character traits of respect, responsibility, citizenship, honesty and perseverance. When a student demonstrates good character, they receive a bucket filler slip with their name and how they showed good character. For the entire month their slip is displayed in the entrance area to the school. Each Friday a student who showed good character is chosen to be announced over the PA and earn a prize. Each month there is a grand drawing with all the slips from the month at a monthly Character Education Assembly. Winners for the month included (from left): Kiera Wiering (Kindergarten), Ava Kolodzienski (grade 4), Ethin Flade (grade 1) Preston Antanitis (grade 3) and Eli Doornik (grade 2).

Thirteen students at St. Francis School were recently recognized for their efforts because they exemplify the virtue of patience. Each month a specific virtue is identified as a quality all students should strive toward. Students receiving the award are: Brinkley Langer, Trystan O'Neil, Emmie Pechacek, Amelia Dopp, Evie Peterson, Rose Shafer, Gavin Wittenberg, Alexis Marks, Lori Moldenhauer, Karissa Kollbaum, Lillie Rewolinski, Bayla Langer and Leo Parmeter. (Photos courtesy of St. Francis School)