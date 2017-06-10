Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Pierce County Herald
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Ave Maria Academy: Moving on from eighth grade
Ellsworth Police
ATV crash sends Plum City man to hospital
Pierce County circuit court -- criminal
Prescott Police: Man hospitalized after alleged battery; more Prescott incidents
More Topics
crime and courts
government
education
business
politics
region
accidents
sports
Headlines
Claybreakers: Students find time for fun
Tips for boating safety during the early fishing season
WIAA D2 track roundup: MBC athletes compete at state
WIAA D2 track: Roed PRs at state
Restoring bluebirds in Wisconsin for over 30 years
More Topics
Ellsworth Panthers
Prescott Cardinals
Spring Valley Cardinals
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
Camp Avanti receives United Way grant
Twin Cities YMCAs offer summer memberships for youths: Health briefs
Unicycle club offers exercise and fellowship
Attention! Salute to the fallen
'Butter than any Udder Fair': Pierce County Fair schedule is here
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
events
notices
Headlines
VILLAGE OF ELLSWORTH: 6/21/17 Hearing - Marson variance
PIERCE COUNTY: 6/8/17 Board of Health Meeting
TOWN OF SALEM: 6/13/17 Town Board Meeting
ELLSWORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6/12/17 School Board Meeting
TOWN OF ISABELLE: 6/12/17 Town Board Meeting
obituaries
Headlines
Michael Sieg, 72
Clyde Holt, 87
Eugene Geno'
Marvin R. Gibson, 75
Shannon Johnson, 30, and Leo Johnson, Infant
opinion
Headlines
Literally Lorna column:Transition outcome worth the time
Letters to the Editor
Viewpoint: What choices would you make?
Viewpoint: Time to put rural Wisconsin first
Letters to the Editor
More Topics
columns
letters
editorials
Magazine Rack
submit news
Real Estate Showcase
Print Ads
Buy Our Photos
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Ave Maria Academy: Moving on from eighth grade
By
Herald Newsroom
Today at 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Steele gives a short talk about Ethan at Ave Maria Academy's eighth grade Mass. Photos courtesy of Ave Maria Academy
1 / 5
The procession at Ave Maria Academy's eighth grade Mass. The graduation was held May 24 at St. John the Baptist Church in Plum City. Photo courtesy of Ave Maria Academy
2 / 5
Ethan Holmstadt's family take up the gifts at the graduation Mass. Photo courtesy of Ave Maria Academy
3 / 5
Grace Hinrichs, Allyson Fleishauer and Blair Bechel perform the closing song at Ave Maria Academy's eighth grade Mass. Photo courtesy of Ave Maria Academy
4 / 5
Ethan Holmstadt lights the Paschal candle at Ave Maria Academy's eighth grade graduation. Photo courtesy of Ave Maria Academy
5 / 5
Ave Maria Academy honored its eighth grade graduates with a special Mass Wednesday, May 24.
Explore related topics:
News
education
Ave Maria Academy
plum city
wisconsin
Advertisement