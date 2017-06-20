Retiring teachers reflect on their careers

Those who answered a Pierce County Herald retirement survey have their answers published below.

Erin K. Marcks

Position: Speech Therapist for Early Childhood

Years with the district: 32

Retirement date: Summer 2017

What will you miss the most? I will miss working with other people who have a passion for teaching special needs children. I will also miss the lightbulb moments every child has when they are learning.

What was the best part of your job? Watching children make progress in their learning and their independence, as well as helping parents realize their children's potential.

What was the most challenging part of your job? PAPERWORK!

Retirement plans: For the first two years, I will sleep and never awake by an alarm clock. After that, it's look out world, here I come! Actually, I plan to learn how to be a beekeeper.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Helping a little girl with autism completely transition into the mainstream classroom.

What is your favorite memory? My favorite memory is of a boy named Billy. He told me that he could put a broken egg back together again. With the egg and shell on a plate, he took the glue bottle and began working. He came back to me with the egg dripping with glue, but he had it put back together again. Did I ever learn my lesson not to ever underestimate a child's ability!

Susan Andrews

Position: Ellsworth School District secretary for special education, school nurse, Community Education and the athletic department.

Years with the district: 30 years

Retirement date: Sept. 1, 2017

What will you miss the most? The wonderful people I have worked with!

What was the best part of your job? The best part was 30 years working in a wonderful school district!

What was the most challenging part of your job? The most challenging part is the amount of paperwork involved with special education and making sure all the timelines were met for each student.

Retirement plans: I will be spending much more time traveling, enjoying my family, especially the grandkids! I also will be spending more time doing the things I love like reading, gardening, horseback riding, snowmobiling and RELAXING!

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Raising three great kids and seeing all become wonderful adults.

What is your favorite memory? I loved all of the activities and sports our kids were involved in. Working in the school district allowed me to attend many events that wouldn't have been possible had I worked anywhere else. Now I'm looking forward to doing the same with my grandsons.

Peter Dulak

Position: High School and eighth grade choir director

Coach or advise a club? Vocal Jazz Ensemble for 25 years. Vocal coach for Musical Theater - 30 years.

Years with the district: 30

Retirement date: June 9, 2017

What will you miss the most? Working with talented young people.

What was the best part of your job? Making music.

What was the most challenging part of your job? Getting reluctant learners excited about singing.

Retirement plans: I do quite a bit of woodworking/carpentry and plan to continue with that passion. My wife and I are taking as trip to Norway, Denmark and Iceland in August.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Watching my students mature and become accomplished performers.

What is your favorite memory? Watching students perform at their best - whether at a concert, Solo & Ensemble Festival, or musical theater production

Jeanne Foy

Position: Junior high, middle school aide

Family: Husband Barry; children Tricia and Kylee; grandchildren Jayda and Jake

What was your most memorable moment? Working at the Junior High with Jack Tomhave, Assistant Principal. Some of the things we found in student's lockers—anything and everything you can imagine.

What did you like most about your job? I like working with kids. It's great to see the progress they make. I also have worked with some awesome people!

Retirement plans: I'm going to try to develop some hobbies now that I will have time and travel, travel, travel!

Maureen Hopkins

Position: Kindergarten teacher

Family: I have been married to my wonderful husband, John, for 37 years. We have three children: Michelle Hadler of Hager City, Sarah Hopkins of Blaine, and John Thomas Hopkins of New Richmond. We also have four very special grandchildren: children of Michelle and her husband Heath.

What was your most memorable moment? I have so many wonderful memories from my years in this district. But one precious memory that will always be with me is the day our entire staff and students stood together out on our PV playground and released balloons to remember the birthday of a recently deceased student that we all dearly loved and missed. What a special day!

What do you like most about your job? I absolutely love working with young children. Every day they come through the door, bouncing with energy and excitement. They love to learn. It has been a very rewarding experience to be part of the journey of learning for so many children. I have also enjoyed getting to know so many wonderful families in this community.

Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family, camping, going to baseball games, walking and reading.

Retirement plans: I look forward to spending more time with my family. My husband and I plan on doing some traveling. I plan to be more involved in church and community activities and volunteer opportunities. I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to work for the Ellsworth School District for so many years. I have been truly blessed to work with a staff of such loving, caring, and dedicated people. They are like family to me and I will really miss the joy of working with them.

Sharlene Kreye

Position: School Nurse

Family: Husband of 33 years, Chuck. Daughter Crystal and Erick Francksen with grandson James, 15 months. (They have twins due in October!) Son Chad and Lisa Kreye with granddaughter Zaylee, 7 months.

What is your most memorable moment? It was the first day of school when a mother came into our Special Ed office and with great intensity asked our secretary, Sue, if she could talk to me. By the tone of her voice, I assumed she was mad, but it was quite the opposite. She had waited half of the summer to thank me. She felt certain that I had saved her younger daughter by teaching her older daughter the Heimlich Maneuver that past spring when she was in third grade. The two girls were with their great-grandparents when the younger one was choking on a French fry.

What do you like most about your job? I so enjoy working with students of all ages. Watching them grow from kindergarten to graduation has been the best part.

Hobbies: My husband and I are both very active in the Ellsworth Lions Club. We enjoy serving our community with fellow members who we are very close to. I also enjoy flower gardening.

Retirement plans: This fall when I will have four grandchildren 20 months and younger, I hope to spend more time in the grandmother role. I also will be spending time with my mother who needs assistance in order to stay in her own home. I am grateful to so many people in the district who have helped me these past 26 years, but I need to name one very special person, Mike Perkins. Mike was like a second dad to me. I miss him greatly.

Barbara Punches

Position: Library aide, special ed aide

Family: Ernie and I have two children. Our daughter Jeanette has two daughters, Quinn and Glenn. Our son Matthew and his wife Michelle have a daughter Ashley and a son Zachary.

What is your most memorable moment? After 41 years it's hard to choose a special memory. I think the awards the students and staff gave me to celebrate 40 years with the school. I was totally surprised and having a "Mrs. Punches Day" is a very special memory. To say "thank you" I sent my husband to buy Tootsie Roll Pops to hand out to everyone. It was a great memory to take with me.

What do you like most about your job? I've had the opportunity to work with many great people. The kids always keep you on your toes and when they get excited about learning something new it's a great feeling.

Hobbies: I spend a lot of time sewing. I also love to do other crafts and of course, reading.

Retirement plans: We have a few trips lined up and I will continue with my sewing. Maybe even get my closet in the sewing room cleaned out.

Kathy Schuh

Position: High school special education aide

Family: I have three children: Angie, Ryan, and Tasha. Angie and Scott Sweere live eight miles outside of Ellsworth. They have three children: Isabel, Anna, and Ella that attend Ellsworth schools. Ryan and Nikki live in Trempealeau, Wis. about 70 miles away and have two children: Cameron and Conner. Tasha and Doug live in Ellsworth and have two large cats!

What is your most memorable moment? I have so many memorable moments, I think my co-workers have started a book! I do have a problem finding my car at the end of the day though, it has been known to move during the day and can't be found!

What do you like most about your job? My job is never boring. Every day is so different, because students enlighten my day by that one new excuse of "Why the homework didn't get done!" That is why I had a job!

Hobbies: Love to travel, love to travel, love to travel! When I am not traveling, I enjoy bowling, golfing, hiking, swimming, and spending time with my children and grandchildren.

Retirement plans: Do more traveling, especially with my friends and family.

Mari Scobey

Position: Fourth grade teacher at Hillcrest

Family: I live in my hometown of River Falls and have one beautiful daughter, Megan. She recently graduated from WITC with a degree in Occupational Therapy Assisting. Her passion is to work with children also. She hopes to secure a job in a school or children's clinic.

What is your most memorable moment? A memorable moment I will never forget is spending the night at Prairie View during the ice storm.

What do you like most about your job? I have always loved children and teaching them for the past 30 years has given me great joy. Seeing students learn new things and grasp important concept was very exciting and rewarding. No two days were ever the same. My job was never boring or uneventful. I learned to look at things through the eyes of my students. Much can be learned from them. I also was very blessed to work side by side with amazing people at both Prairie View and Hillcrest. I taught second grade at Prairie View for 26 years and fourth grade at Hillcrest for the past four years.

Hobbies: My hobbies include scrapbooking and card marking, reading, gardening, and socializing with my dear friends and coworkers.

Retirement plans: After retiring, I plan to sub and work part-time at a boutique in River Falls. I also plan to do some traveling with family and friends.

Peggy Kosin

Position: Librarian at Prescott Middle School

Coach/club advisor: I have been Varsity Volleyball line judge for 17 years. I also do the scorebook for seventh and eighth grade girls and boys basketball, and C Team High School boys and girls basketball.

Years with the district:21

Retirement date: June 8, 2017

What will you miss the most? The friendships I have made since beginning my work at Prescott Middle School. We were a family and helped each other get through a lot of "bumps in the road." These are friendships that will last for many years.

What was the best part of your job? Knowing that I was helping students get a good base for reading and seeing the students increase their reading scores.

What was the most challenging part of your job? Having to be a disciplinarian when I also wanted to be a shoulder for them to lean on.

Retirement plans: I will be able to spend more time with my five grandkids: Morgan, Jordy, Leif, Rory, and Olin

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Keeping a reading program alive that Lyle Nolt and Judy Liffrig started to increase the fun of reading in the library called the Tie Club and Principal for a Day. Also creating an end of the year cookout for all the students who reached 100 A.R. points and also serving the staff for all their help through the year.

What is your favorite memory? All the fun potlucks and cookouts we had as a staff. The annual eighth grade trips to Madison. It allowed you to interact with each other outside of the classroom.