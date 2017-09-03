Back to school at Spring Valley

New families in the school district are asked to make an appointment as soon as possible to register students for school and select classes. Appointments may be made by calling 715-778-5554 for the middle-high school or 715-778-5602 for the elementary. Please note: the school district office is closed Fridays during the summer.

Class schedules for students in sixth through 12th grade were mailed home around Aug. 21. Schedules are available online using the Family or Student Access system. High school students may make schedule changes beginning Monday, Aug. 21, by coming to the principal's office. Appointments are recommended. Students may also make schedule changes during the first two school days.

Sixth grade orientation is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the middle-high school gym. It is typical that all sixth-graders attend with a parent or guardian. Students and parents will meet teachers, receive copies of class schedules, hear about co-curricular activities, and have an opportunity to ask questions. There will also be time for students to locate their classrooms and try their locker combinations. Students are welcome to bring their school supplies to leave in their lockers.

The Spring Valley Elementary back-to-school parent-teacher conferences are scheduled 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. All families of elementary students are encouraged to schedule appointments to meet the teachers, visit classrooms and drop off bulky school supplies. This personalized approach to back-to-school allows parents and teachers to establish a foundation of teamwork to help all elementary students get a great start to the school year. Please schedule a separate time for each elementary student. This night will also include building tours and a book fair.

For a complete school calendar, visit the district website at www.springvalley.k12.wi.us.