Cardinals welcome new teachers and staff
Spring Valley School District welcomed four new staff members to area schools, ready to tackle the 2017-2018 school year. The Herald asked them to fill out a questionnaire, in order to introduce them to the community.
The first day of school for pre-Kindergarten through ninth grade students is Tuesday, Sept. 7. The first regular school day is Wednesday, Sept. 6 for all students. Elementary picture day set for Friday, Sept. 8; middle and high schoolers should be picture ready for their turn on Sept. 19.
Sarah Blegen
Position/building: Second grade teacher at Spring Valley Elementary
Hometown: Menomonie
Education: UW-Stout with a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood, minor in Human Development and Family Studies.
Prior experience: I have worked in a variety of early childhood experiences, along with having the opportunity to do my student teaching and substitute teaching in Spring Valley. For the past five years I had the privilege to teach in the Prairie Farm School District.
Family: I have a husband, Kale, who graduated from Spring Valley. I also have two children, Kinsley (3) and Beau (1).
Hobbies: Outside of school, my family and I love to be outdoors 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing or gardening.
Why do you teach? I believe a love of learning starts young. I have a passion for teaching because I enjoy learning about my students and helping them create a foundation of learning that will stay with them a lifetime.
Kayla Christopherson
Position/building: Science teacher at Spring Valley Middle/High School
Hometown: Ellsworth
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Secondary Education: Broad Field Science with an emphasis in Biology and a coaching minor.
Prior experience: Lifeguard at the Klaas-Jonas Community Pool in Ellsworth; event staff and building supervisor at Hunt Arena and Knowles Building on UW-River Falls Campus.
Family: Small family: mom, step-dad and one brother who is five years younger than me and attending UW-Stout.
Hobbies: Huge sports fan! Go Pack Go! Have a passion for playing and coaching softball and volleyball. Enjoy time with family up at the cabin and going out on the boat to go swimming, tubing, wakeboarding and water skiing. Definitely an animal lover and hope to have a dog some day.
Why do you teach? I teach to make a difference in the student's lives. I want to be a positive role model for my students and show them how to be active members in their community. I want students to realize that this is the time where they can live their lives to the fullest and this is the most opportune time for them enjoy life, learn and create memories.
Matt Krych
Position/building: Spanish Teacher at SV Middle/High School
Hometown: Champlin, Minn.
Education: UW-River Falls, Broad Field Social Studies
Prior experience: Previously employed as a campus tour guide, peer advisor in Study Abroad Office
Family: Two siblings, both older and live in Minnesota. Both getting married this fall.
Hobbies: Hobbies include aviation, autos, Spanish, and French Horn
Why do you teach? I teach to make a difference and change lives everyday.
Meghan Ottman
Position/building: Wrap around instructor
Hometown: Menomonie
Education: CVTC Early Childhood Education
Prior experience: 10 years of early childhood education
Family: married with two beautiful daughters, 5 and 2
Hobbies and interests: I love to be outside, shop, and spend time making memories with my girls.
Why do you teach? I teach 4K Wrap around and work closely with the 4K teachers to teach children the same things they are learning in their 4K classroom and expand on that along with more educational experiences to enrich their learning and play.