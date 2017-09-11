Tax levy and mill rate decreases projected

According to Maxwell, the rate for the 2017-18 school year drops to below the rates last seen prior to construction of the new elementary school due to the elimination of debt tied to the middle school and high school.

The levy passed 14-0, which came to a total of $9,650,093, a decrease of 4.41 percent from last year. The breakdown included $6,842,490 for general school purposes, $2,231,475 for debt service, 336,128 for non-referendum debt, and $210,000 for community service.

The mill rate decreased nearly 10 percent 11.56 to 10.54, according to Supt. Barry Cain, which was helped by generally higher property values along with the expiration of debt.

State aid came in lower as well, Cain said, primarily due to a dip in student enrollment last year. Even with an increase in per-pupil funding from the state, Cain said the district is set to receive roughly $32,000 less in state aid than last year.

Cain did caution, however, there are still a number of factors that have yet to be finalized.

"There are still a lot of variables that come into play before the final certification," he said, emphasizing the current lack of a finalized state budget.

School Board salaries

By a 14-0 vote, board salaries remain unchanged for another year. The salaries are as follows:

• President: $2,500

• Vice president: $2,000

• Treasurer: $2,000

• Board member: $1,900

2018 Annual Meeting

As voted on and approved by a 14-0 vote, the 2018 Annual Meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 24, 2018 in the conference room at the new Ellsworth Elementary School.