Asbestos removal slated for Hillcrest, P.V.

"We would not be going out to bid for Prairie View for some time yet," Cain said regarding asbestos findings in that building.

CESA 10 Environmental Services provided cost estimates for asbestos removal of $250,000 for Hillcrest and $150,000 for Prairie View, which Cain said were seen as "very safe numbers for budgeting purposes."

"In other words, I asked them for what they saw as a high end estimate for costs," Cain said. "Again, these are not firm numbers and were seen as high end estimates. Hillcrest has a number of areas of asbestos that P.V. does not have.

"Total Excavating had the demolitions of Hillcrest in first bid package that we put out with the excavation of the site. This bid was $100,000 for demolition and that is the firm cost. We have not went out to bid for P.V. yet but Hillcrest is a somewhat larger building so this seems to be a high end number for that building. With this, the high end estimate for demolition and asbestos abatement would be $250,000. The budget placeholder is $200,000 for that building for all asbestos abatement and demolition so it appears that we should be pretty close to that number."

As for questions of whether Prairie View is structurally sound, it is.

"Estimates of costs of remodeling and expansion did not question the structural integrity of the building," Cain said. "The costs would have been associated with all that goes along with remodeling and upgrading the building and mechanical systems along with asbestos abatement."

In regards to the Lindgren Early Learning Center property (located at N3470 U.S. Highway 63) and 40 acres adjacent to Prairie View, they have been sold. The 40 acres brought a price of $120,000.

"The details of the sale of Lindgren are still confidential until the sale is final due to real estate regulations," Cain said. "During the process, the board chose to demolish the P.V. building before marketing the 9 acres as a clean site. That site has a number of lots plotted and vacated roadways."