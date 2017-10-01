Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Francis welcomes new principal, teacher

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Tessa Davis 1 / 2
    Principal Chuck Buckel 2 / 2

    St. Francis Catholic School in Ellsworth has welcomed a new principal and teacher to its staff this year.

    Head teacher Mary Gardas, who served in the principal role last year, has taken a position in the Elmwood School District.

    The Herald asks new school staff to fill out a questionnaire each fall in order to introduce them to the community. Here are their responses:

    Chuck Buckel

    Position: Principal, St. Francis Catholic School

    Hometown: Nashua, Iowa

    Education: Morningside College; University of Northern Iowa; Winona State University

    Previous experience: Teacher for 13 years in Iowa; principal for four years in Lanesboro, Minnesota; 9-12 principal for 15 years in Ellsworth; superintendent for three years in Boyceville; superintendent for six years in Granton.

    Family: Wife, Julie; three adult children Heather, Chris and Missy; seven grandchildren

    Hobbies/interests: No hobbies yet, too many interests

    Tessa Davis

    Position: Third grade teacher at St. Francis Catholic School

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: UW-River Falls, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, minor in broadfield social studies

    Previous experience: I student taught in Hastings, Minnesota (fourth grade). Last school year I subbed in the Ellsworth and New Richmond districts.

    Family: Mom, Julie; dad, Kevin; two younger sisters, Brieanna (junior at UWRF) and Gillian (sophomore at Ellsworth High School).

    Hobbies/interests: I love reading! It is one of my favorite things to do, especially when it is cold outside. I also really enjoy trying out new recipes to make, it is a lot of fun!

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSt. Francis Schoolellsworthwisconsin
    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness