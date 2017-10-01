St. Francis welcomes new principal, teacher

The Herald asks new school staff to fill out a questionnaire each fall in order to introduce them to the community. Here are their responses:

Chuck Buckel

Position: Principal, St. Francis Catholic School

Hometown: Nashua, Iowa

Education: Morningside College; University of Northern Iowa; Winona State University

Previous experience: Teacher for 13 years in Iowa; principal for four years in Lanesboro, Minnesota; 9-12 principal for 15 years in Ellsworth; superintendent for three years in Boyceville; superintendent for six years in Granton.

Family: Wife, Julie; three adult children Heather, Chris and Missy; seven grandchildren

Hobbies/interests: No hobbies yet, too many interests

Tessa Davis

Position: Third grade teacher at St. Francis Catholic School

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: UW-River Falls, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, minor in broadfield social studies

Previous experience: I student taught in Hastings, Minnesota (fourth grade). Last school year I subbed in the Ellsworth and New Richmond districts.

Family: Mom, Julie; dad, Kevin; two younger sisters, Brieanna (junior at UWRF) and Gillian (sophomore at Ellsworth High School).

Hobbies/interests: I love reading! It is one of my favorite things to do, especially when it is cold outside. I also really enjoy trying out new recipes to make, it is a lot of fun!