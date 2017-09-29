This year's Homecoming King and Queen is Jonny Rohr and Hayley Hillman. Others on the Homecoming court were Kjersten Carlson, Mari Sommer, Julia Cleasby, Joe Roosen, Ty Sanford, Trevor Reid.

Their will be a tailgate party starting at 5 p.m. at Malone Intermediate sponsored by the the district administration before the football game begins.

The varsity football game will begin at 7 p.m. at Malone Intermediate. The Cardinals take on Baldwin-Woodville in Middle Border conference action.