    Prescott students celebrate Homecoming: Will play Baldwin-Woodville tonight

    By mlambert, kdavidson Today at 4:57 p.m.
    During the Prescott Homecoming parade, students went all out, decorating their floats and even dressing up on Sept. 29. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Prescott students road in floats during their homecoming parade on Sept. 29. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    The Prescott Cardinals look to defeat Baldwin-Woodville at their homecoming on Sept. 29. Students take part in their homecoming parade earlier that day. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Students of Malone Elementary School lined the streets for the Prescott Homecoming Parade on Sept. 29. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Prescott High School senior football player Derek Rundquist greeted elementary students during the homecoming parade on Sept. 29. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Prescott Cardinals enjoyed their afternoon homecoming parade before taking on the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks on Sept. 29. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    The Prescott school district celebrated homecoming in style, with students and faculty riding in floats around the Intermediate and Elementary school on Sept. 29.

    This year's Homecoming King and Queen is Jonny Rohr and Hayley Hillman. Others on the Homecoming court were Kjersten Carlson, Mari Sommer, Julia Cleasby, Joe Roosen, Ty Sanford, Trevor Reid.

    Their will be a tailgate party starting at 5 p.m. at Malone Intermediate sponsored by the the district administration before the football game begins.

    The varsity football game will begin at 7 p.m. at Malone Intermediate. The Cardinals take on Baldwin-Woodville in Middle Border conference action.

