    Go Cardinals!: Spring Valley parades down McKay for Homecoming

    By mlambert, kdavidson Today at 6:00 p.m.
    Homecoming King Sergio Rivero and Queen Brianna O'Brien shared smiles and waves with the crowd during the Spring Valley Homecoming parade on Sept. 29. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    Senior royalty Kallie Stone and Jarod Rilley ride in style during the Spring Valley Homecoming parade on Sept. 29. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    The Spring Valley Marching Band led the way for the Spring Valley Homecoming parade down McKay Ave. on Sept. 29. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Members of the senior royalty, Tyler Leach and Destiny Williams, were all smiles during the homecoming parade on Sept. 29 in Spring Valley. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Spring Valley head coach Ryan Kapping walks with his team down McKay Ave. for the Spring Valley Homecoming parade on Sept. 29. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    The Spring Valley school district celebrated homecoming with a parade past the Elementary school and down McKay Ave. on Sept. 29.

    Spring Valley football plays Altoona at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29, but prior to the game, the Spring Valley Football Booster Club is holding an event at 6 p.m. for all Spring Valley alumni on the football field.

    The event is a way for alumni to meet and chat about old times with hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments available.

    At halftime, the alumni from the 7's decades will be honored as well.

    On Sept, 28, the Spring Valley Homecoming King and Queen were crowned, with Sergio Rivero and Brianna O'Brien honored.

    Other members of the court were: Kallie Stone, Carley Laffin, Destiny Williams, Tyler Leach, Zacc Larson, and Jarod Reilly.

