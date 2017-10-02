Power outage reported at Hillcrest, EHS
Ellsworth Community School District parents received notification of a power outage at Hillcrest Elementary and Ellsworth High School at about 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
The automated message stated that an electrical pole north of the high school caught fire, causing an outage to those two schools. Crews are on the scene; power is expected to be restored within an hour.
There is no phone service to those two buildings. An update will be sent to parents/caregivers via email later today.