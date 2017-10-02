Search
    Power outage reported at Hillcrest, EHS

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:12 a.m.
    The outage map on the Xcel Energy website shows that the estimated restoration time is 9:15 a.m. Image courtesy of Xcel Energy

    Ellsworth Community School District parents received notification of a power outage at Hillcrest Elementary and Ellsworth High School at about 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

    The automated message stated that an electrical pole north of the high school caught fire, causing an outage to those two schools. Crews are on the scene; power is expected to be restored within an hour.

    There is no phone service to those two buildings. An update will be sent to parents/caregivers via email later today.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
