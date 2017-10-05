Prescott welcomes 2017-18 new staffers
Each year, the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce and Prescott Kiwanis team up to welcome new staff to the Prescott School District and St. Joseph Parish School. This year 11 people began new positions in the public school system. The Herald asked them to fill out a questionnaire in order to introduce them to the community. Nine responded:
Wendi Busscher
Position/school: Guidance office secretary, Prescott High School
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota, but live in Hudson now
Education: Minnesota State University-Mankato, M.A. in urban planning
Previous experience: Registrar at Roseville Adult Learning Center in Roseville, Minn.
Husband: Kevin
Children: Jack, 12th grade; Matt, eighth grade; dog Bella
Hobbies: Running
Larissa Dreyer
Position/school: School counselor, Prescott Middle School
Hometown: Northfield, Minnesota
Education: UW-River Falls, Masters of Education in School Counseling
Previous experience: I spent close to 10 years working in the non-profit field. I began my career working for Camp Fire MN in Minneapolis, then managed youth, teen and family programs at the New Richmond Area Centre for several years.
Family: I have a husband, Vince; an almost 2-year-old son, Reid; and a 7-year-old stepdaughter, Azlynn.
Hobbies: I love exploring new places with my family, diving into good books, running, cooking and trying new recipes, and am a huge animal lover.
Michelle Jansen
Position/school: I will be the Gifted & Talented and Extensions Teacher for the district. My days will be spent at Malone Intermediate School, Malone Elementary School and Prescott Middle School.
Hometown: Though I grew up in Richfield, Minnesota, I have called Prescott home for almost 20 years.
Education: I obtained my Bachelor of Science from the University of Minnesota in Ecology and my Masters of Education in Elementary Education from the UW-River Falls.
Prior experience: I have worked in education for many years. My career began as an Environmental Educator at Carpenter Nature Center. While working on my Masters degree, I was a frequent substitute teacher and parent volunteer in Prescott. Most recently, I have been working as a fourth grade teacher in Ellsworth at Hillcrest Elementary. I am excited for my new role in Prescott and am looking forward to working with the great staff and students!
Family: My husband, Chris, and I live outside of Prescott with our two kids, Carter and Marissa, and our two labs.
Hobbies: I love being outdoors and enjoy hiking, canoeing, playing in the river at our cabin, walking our dogs, being with my family, or relaxing with a good book.
Kayla Kinneman
Position/school: Prescott High School math teacher
Hometown: Ellsworth
Education: I received my undergraduate degree at UW-River Falls. I am currently working on my Master's degree there as well.
Prior experience: I was a long-term sub for Prescott High School last year.
Family: My husband, Andy, and I have a 2-year-old named Hayden.
Hobbies: I like to read and go camping and biking with my family.
Stephaine Lloyd
Position/school: Special education teacher at Malone Intermediate School.
Hometown: York, Pennsylvania
Education: Western Governors University, Bachelors in elementary and special education.
Prior experience: Five-plus year teaching preschool in Frisco, Texas and Barstow, Calif. Student teaching here in Prescott.
Family: Husband, Shawn; three kids, Darrian (who lives in Washington state), Sophia (seventh grade at Prescott) and Samuel (fifth grade at Prescott.)
Hobbies: I love going on adventures, learning new things and I love people! I enjoy reading, which combines all of the items in the first item. And I love spending time with my kids.
Abbie Morris
Position/school: I am the physical education and health education teacher at the high school.
Hometown: Woodbury, Minnesota
Education: I attended UW-River Falls. I received a Bachelor's of Science in physical education and health education and my minor was adapted physical education.
Prior experience: This will be my first year teaching! During my first half of student teaching, I had the opportunity to teach at Oakdale Elementary, where I taught K-5 physical education. During my second half of student teaching, I had the opportunity to be at Stillwater High School where I taught physical education, health education and adaptive physical education to grades 10-12.
Family: I have two sisters and one brother. I am the youngest. Both of my sisters have kids and I have a total of nine nieces and nephews. I also have a dog named Briar.
Hobbies: I played fastpitch softball for 16 years, four of them at UW-River Falls. I now enjoy coaching softball and have coached all ages, but most recently 10U, 12U, high school and college. I love to fish, be at the lake, play sports and do anything outdoors. I also enjoy being with my family, friends and kids!
Dianna Morth
Position/school: Special ed teacher for first/second grades at Malone Elementary
Hometown: Ellsworth
Education: UW-River Falls, elementary education K-8, special education L.D./E.B.D. K-8
Prior experience: Woodbury, two years; Ellsworth School District, 16 years special education, one year reading teacher (Title I)
Family: Husband, Dan Morth (Ellsworth Ambulance Director); son Zach, married to Alicia Morth, grandson Theodore; daughter Samantha, boyfriend Corey, her son Brendon.
Hobbies: Spending time with family/friends, flower gardening, landscaping, watching the Green Bay Packers play!
Trent Probst
Position/school: Assistant principal at Malone Elementary
Hometown: Jefferson
Education: UW-Whitewater, physical education; Cardinal Stritch, educational leadership
Prior experience: Johnson Creek Elementary, PE/adaptive PE, athletic director; Somerset, PE/T.O.S.A. (assistant principal duties).
Family: Fiancee, Emily
Hobbies: running, exercise, Wisconsin Badgers, hunting.
Matt Smith
Position/school: Assistant principal/activities director at Prescott High School
Hometown: Prescott
Education: UW-River Falls, business; St. Mary's, Masters in education; WISCAD (St. Mary's), principal licensure.
Prior experience: Worked in Prescott School District since 2000; 18 years coaching; 15 years teaching business; aide/sub.
Family: Wife, Meghan (teacher at Malone Elementary); kids Miah (7), Maggie (4) and Mikey (1).
Hobbies: Reading, working out, golfing, spending time with family.