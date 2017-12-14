UW-River Falls to host seminar on marketing livestock

With a focus on beef and pork, highlights of the seminar include:

• Cutting demonstrations

• Value-added products

• Direct marketing panel

• Financial loan availability

• Labeling requirements

Attendees will also travel to Sailer's Food Market and Meat Processing, Inc. in Elmwood to obtain an inside look at the operation of five generations of successful meat processing.

The seminar, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, costs $75 per person and includes supper Friday, as well as a continental breakfast and lunch Saturday.

Registration is required before Jan. 12, 2018, by calling 715-425-3581 (leave message) or emailing elizabeth.whitchurch@uwrf.edu.

The seminar is made available through UW-River Falls and UW-Extension.