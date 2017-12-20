Kiwanis Student of the Week: Mason Cable
Prescott High School junior Mason Cable is the Dec. 20 Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week. He was nominated by physical education teacher Jay Bartsch, who said "Mason works extremely hard in my physical education class whether it's during one of our activities or working out in the weight room. Mason is willing to put forth a little extra without being asked."
Cable is the son of Janet Showers (Bryant Reichstadt). He enjoys cooking, the outdoors, 4-wheeling, weight lifting and hanging out with friends. He has been in wrestling since he was 5 years old.
Cable wants to attend the University of Minnesota to study biology and potentially pursue a career in marine biology.