St. Francis performs 'O Little Christmas Town'

After the performance, Principal Chuck Buckel thanked music teacher Kay Lee Penton and the students for their wonderful performance as well as all the teachers for their help in the production. Mike Buss of the St. Francis Knights of Columbus announced the winners of their poster contest and awarded cash prizes. Participants in first through fifth grades used various media to decorate paper to show "The True Meaning of Christmas" and the posters lined the walls of the church. All teachers and staff were then given Christmas gifts from the Home and School Association and everyone was invited over to the parish hall for refreshments.