    St. Francis performs 'O Little Christmas Town'

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Fifth-grade students Nolan Kummer, Lillie Rewolinski, Wyatt McGrath, Karli Gutting, Gavin Puhrmann, Austin Peterson and Lily Vesely portrayed townspeople while shepherd Noah Matzek tells them about angels appearing and birth of a Savior.1 / 5
    The Three Kings Oliver Truttman, Carter Plummer and Conner Flanigan.2 / 5
    Kindergarten and first-grade students sang "Rocking.”3 / 5
    Sam Hines as "Joseph," Daxton Phillip Passe as "Baby Jesus," and Delaney Johnson as "Mary" are surrounded by manger animals Tate Francis, Ellie Holst, Ben Johnson, Emmie Pechacek, and Atlanta O'Neil.4 / 5
    Danny Vogel, Evie Puhrmann, Ian Nelson and Jianna Jean were just some of the fourth-grade class doing the traditional scarf performance. Photos courtesy of St. Francis5 / 5

    Students in kindergarten through fifth grade at St. Francis Catholic School in Ellsworth performed "O Little Christmas Town" for family and friends beginning with the dress rehearsal Dec. 13 and performance Dec. 14. Children sang and told the story of the Nativity including the travels of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, angels appearing to shepherds, the birth of Jesus, and followers seeking him by way of a bright star.

    After the performance, Principal Chuck Buckel thanked music teacher Kay Lee Penton and the students for their wonderful performance as well as all the teachers for their help in the production. Mike Buss of the St. Francis Knights of Columbus announced the winners of their poster contest and awarded cash prizes. Participants in first through fifth grades used various media to decorate paper to show "The True Meaning of Christmas" and the posters lined the walls of the church. All teachers and staff were then given Christmas gifts from the Home and School Association and everyone was invited over to the parish hall for refreshments.

