Positive results received from Residential Study

From Nov. 13 to Nov. 28, MLC staffers reached out to 400 random households in the school district via telephone interviews. The average interview lasted 22 minutes, and there was a 5 percent non-response rate.

The results showed that 70 percent of respondents described the quality of education in the Ellsworth School District as being "good," 19 percent said the district's education was "excellent," 10 percent chose "only fair," 1 percent responded "poor," and 1 percent answered "unsure."

The school district also used MLC's survey services in 2015 before the district's referendum was passed. In 2015, 66 percent of respondents said the quality of education was "good," 23 percent "excellent," 7 percent "only fair," 3 percent "unsure," and 2 percent "poor."

"In school districts, we've been doing this a long time," Peter Leatherman, chief executive officer of MLC, said, "and what we typically see after a referendum, whether it's accessible or it's defeated, is the school district burns political capital."

Leatherman said this wasn't the case for Ellsworth, and that the school district has a lot of stability in the two years since the referendum.

"If there was any burning of capital, it's dissipated," Leatherman said. "It's just a very stable district, and very positive overall."

This year's study showed that when asked what they like most about their school district, 28 percent of respondents answered "good teachers," which was the highest-rated option.

When asked what was the most serious issue for the district, 22 percent of respondents answered "lack of funding."

Leatherman also shared that the Ellsworth School District has the highest amount of respondents saying all students' needs are met by the district (69 percent) that MLC has seen in the last three years. He said the normal response for districts is about 45 percent.

"It's just outstanding," Leatherman told the board. "The perception out there is that you're doing a great job for every level of learner in the district."

As for respondents' perception of property taxes in the district, 50 percent said property taxes are "about average," 45 percent said "very high," 3 percent were unsure, and 2 percent answered "low."

Leatherman classified the district's 45 percent at "very high" as a benign tax climate.

"It's a concern out there, but it's not an impediment," Leatherman said of property taxes. "People are willing to have a discussion about a property tax increase."

"As the superintendent, I'm thrilled with the results and the support that we see for our school district from our people," superintendent of schools Barry Cain said. "It's great to see."

Full results of the 2017 Residential Study can be found on the school board's BoardDocs site:

www.goo.gl/ojmmos.

Old business actions

The board unanimously approved:

• Nov. 13 board meeting minutes.

• November financial report.

• Personnel report.

• 2018-2019 school year calendar.

Prairie View and Lindgren properties

A listing for Prairie View was finalized, and the property was put on the market for $160,000. Lindgren was kept on the listing at $250,000.

The January board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.