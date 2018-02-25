Prescott Parent University focuses on course offerings

event. This will be a great opportunity to learn about Prescott High School's departments, courses, and the class registration process for the 2018-2019 school year.

There will be both student-guided and self-guided tours of the building from 6-6:30 p.m., during which time attendees can meet teachers, see the building, and ask questions of staff.

The informational meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. This is a chance for parents to discuss opportunities for their students next year, graduation requirements, and the process students

will use to register for class. Incoming ninth grade parents will meet in the auditorium and 10th-12th grade parents will meet in the band room at 6:30 p.m.

Prior Parent University events have focused on specific curriculum areas, such as Language

Arts, Science, Social Studies or Math. This course offerings information night encompass all of those areas as families get ready to plan the next year for their student.

"I'm excited to be looking ahead to next year and all of the possibilities it brings—fresh faces,

new challenges, and wide-array of opportunities," noted High School Principal Josh Fiege. "I

hope to see every parent for this informational night."

Questions about this Prescott Parent University session can be directed to the High School

Office at 715-262-5389.