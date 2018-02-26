Since the summer of 2017, UW-River Falls has highlighted collaborations and exchanges with South Korea, culminating in last month's women's hockey game between the Falcons and the South Korean national team.

In March and April, the focus shifts to innovation and public policy in a series of free public lectures and discussions both on campus and at the River Falls Public Library.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule:

Thursday, March 8 — H.C. Shin, vice chair and executive vice president, 3M Research and Development, Supply Chair Operations, Business Transformation and IT, Business Development and Marketing-Sales, will give the Innovator in Residence program lecture, "Leadership and Innovation," at 1 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom, University Center. For more information, email danielle.campeau@uwrf.edu.

Wednesday, March 28 — University of Chicago Professor Bruce Cumings will deliver a public lecture, "Provincialism and Internationalism in U.S. Foreign Policy," at 4 p.m. in the Kinnickinnic Theater, University Center. Cumings is the Gustavus F. and Ann M. Swift Distinguished Service Professor in History and former chair of the History Department at the University of Chicago. The lecture is part of the Walker D. and Helen Bryant Wyman Visiting Professorship in History program. For more information, emailzhiguo.yang@uwrf.edu.

Thursday, March 29 — University of Chicago Professor Bruce Cumings will participate in a roundtable discussion of his book, "The Korean War: A History," at 2 p.m. in the Chalmer Davee Library breezeway, second floor. A reception precedes the event. The discussion is part of the Walker D. and Helen Bryant Wyman Visiting Professorship in History program. For more information, email zhiguo.yang@uwrf.edu.

Thursday, March 29 — University of Chicago Professor Bruce Cumings will deliver a public lecture, "American Policy Toward North Korea; Seven Decades of Failure," at the River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St., River Falls. A reception begins at 6 p.m. with the lecture following at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is part of the Walker D. and Helen Bryant Wyman Visiting Professorship in History program. For more information, email zhiguo.yang@uwrf.edu.

Monday, April 2 — Jong-Kook Lee, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Chicago, will deliver a public lecture, "Korea-U.S. Relations; Past, Present and Future," at 4 p.m. in the Kinnickinnic Theater, University Center. The Chicago consulate general's office oversees the Republic's interests in 13 Midwestern states. For more information, email youngsoo.margolis@uwrf.edu.