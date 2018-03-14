EHS students, teacher awarded for January
Each month, Ellsworth High School staff nominates students they feel are worthy of Student of the Month accolades. The following students were honored in January.
Freshmen
Hannah Hinrichs was nominated by Mr. Kowalchyk in Science. He said "Hannah is a hard
worker and persistent in her preparation towards excellence for class."
Jack Olson was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said "Jack is a hard worker
and always strives to do better."
Sophomores
Emily Paparelli was nominated by Ms. Graber in Student Council. She said "Emily is a
wonderful student who is always willing to help others."
Carter Huppert was nominated by Mr. Heller in Tech Ed. He said "Carter is very ambitious
and has a good work ethic towards class material."
Juniors
Bella Minder was nominated by Mrs. Lewien in Art. She said "Bella is helpful and is always positive about how she approaches her work."
Hunter Donnelly was nominated by Mrs. Pechacek in History. She said "Hunter is a
good student who is always willing to help others."
Seniors
Megan Bignell was nominated by Mrs. Lewien in Art. She said "Megan is always a
positive role model for the other students and works hard to do well on her projects."
Ben Bennett was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said "Ben is a good
student who is striving to excel on his written work."
Teacher of the Month
Students nominated Ellsworth High School American government teacher Ryan Casper, for the January Teacher of the Month. Students stated that he makes the material pertinent to the students and that he's cool and cares about the students.