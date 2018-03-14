Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    EHS students, teacher awarded for January

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 3:42 p.m.
    Ellsworth High School January Students of the Month include (front row, from left) Bella Minder, Emily Paparelli, Hannah Hinrichs, Megan Bignell; (back row) Ben Bennett, Hunter Donnelly, Jack Olson, and Carter Huppert. Photo courtesy of Julie Graber

    Each month, Ellsworth High School staff nominates students they feel are worthy of Student of the Month accolades. The following students were honored in January.

    Freshmen

    Hannah Hinrichs was nominated by Mr. Kowalchyk in Science. He said "Hannah is a hard

    worker and persistent in her preparation towards excellence for class."

    Jack Olson was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said "Jack is a hard worker

    and always strives to do better."

    Sophomores

    Emily Paparelli was nominated by Ms. Graber in Student Council. She said "Emily is a

    wonderful student who is always willing to help others."

    Carter Huppert was nominated by Mr. Heller in Tech Ed. He said "Carter is very ambitious

    and has a good work ethic towards class material."

    Juniors

    Bella Minder was nominated by Mrs. Lewien in Art. She said "Bella is helpful and is always positive about how she approaches her work."

    Hunter Donnelly was nominated by Mrs. Pechacek in History. She said "Hunter is a

    good student who is always willing to help others."

    Seniors

    Megan Bignell was nominated by Mrs. Lewien in Art. She said "Megan is always a

    positive role model for the other students and works hard to do well on her projects."

    Ben Bennett was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said "Ben is a good

    student who is striving to excel on his written work."

    Teacher of the Month

    Students nominated Ellsworth High School American government teacher Ryan Casper, for the January Teacher of the Month. Students stated that he makes the material pertinent to the students and that he's cool and cares about the students.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationEducationellsworth high schoolEllsworthWisconsin
    Advertisement
    randomness