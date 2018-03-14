EHS students, teacher awarded for January

Freshmen

Hannah Hinrichs was nominated by Mr. Kowalchyk in Science. He said "Hannah is a hard

worker and persistent in her preparation towards excellence for class."

Jack Olson was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said "Jack is a hard worker

and always strives to do better."

Sophomores

Emily Paparelli was nominated by Ms. Graber in Student Council. She said "Emily is a

wonderful student who is always willing to help others."

Carter Huppert was nominated by Mr. Heller in Tech Ed. He said "Carter is very ambitious

and has a good work ethic towards class material."

Juniors

Bella Minder was nominated by Mrs. Lewien in Art. She said "Bella is helpful and is always positive about how she approaches her work."

Hunter Donnelly was nominated by Mrs. Pechacek in History. She said "Hunter is a

good student who is always willing to help others."

Seniors

Megan Bignell was nominated by Mrs. Lewien in Art. She said "Megan is always a

positive role model for the other students and works hard to do well on her projects."

Ben Bennett was nominated by Mr. Williams in English. He said "Ben is a good

student who is striving to excel on his written work."

Teacher of the Month

Students nominated Ellsworth High School American government teacher Ryan Casper, for the January Teacher of the Month. Students stated that he makes the material pertinent to the students and that he's cool and cares about the students.