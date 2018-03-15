Plum City students 'Paws for books'

Families enjoyed an evening with 30 young puppies and dog-themed activities such as games, crafts, guessing games and raffles. Students chose a puppy, a short book and took their families into the library to read together. Students then took an AR test on their book and could earn a voucher to use at the book fair.

Staff members, parents and the Plum City Blue Devils sixth-grade girls basketball team volunteered for the event. The book fair was able to fill classroom libraries and children's home libraries with exciting new books thanks to the great turn out of shoppers during the book fair.