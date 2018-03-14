Parkland victims honored in Prescott

Prescott students stood in solidarity together and thanked their high school's staff members for allowing them to express their First Amendment rights while some school districts threatened their students who showed interest in joining the walkout with detention and suspension.

Senior Kieran Lapcinski told the Herald that holding the national walkout a month after the school shooting helped extend the conversation of school safety.

"I definitely don't think the families have forgotten, and I don't think they will for the rest of their lives. I don't think the kids in the high school will ever forget, and I don't think the community of Parkland will ever forget," Lapcinski said. "I think it really extends the conversation and will help keep people in the now. The anniversary of Columbine is coming up, and people haven't forgotten about that. The thing is that we can't forget."

As for those who have referred to the Prescott students who helped organize their school's walkout as "entitled brats," Lapcinski responded with: "They've called us children, entitled brats, many other names, and I think it's a common theme to think that high schoolers don't have a voice, but we're using our voices to speak out about something that we think is important. This wasn't about getting out of school. This was about remembering and speaking our minds about the people who were lost and what caused it. The least we could do for the people who died was give them 17 minutes."