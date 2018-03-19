Students ready to entertain with 'Romeo & Juliet'

"I've always loved Shakespeare," Fuchs said.

When it was announced that the play would be "Romeo and Juliet" not everyone felt the same way.

"Some mixed feelings," Fuchs said about the play. "Upperclassmen who had read it were excited. Freshman didn't know so much [about play]."

Fuchs said understanding "Romeo and Juliet" is difficult, especially with the language used in the play, but she feels the students have begun to understand what is going on.

"They may not understand it in depth, but they understand the underlying themes," Fuchs said. "Like Juliet struggles with the ability to communicate, teens can relate."

One of the first things they had to do with the play was cut out parts to make the play shorter. Fuchs said "Romeo and Juliet" in its original form is five acts and three hours long. She said they have cut down the play to be five acts but only two hours long.

As practices continued, Fuchs said the students gained a greater understanding of the play.

"They really picked up humor that is with tragedy," Fuchs said. "They understand what the language is inferring and making come alive on stage."

In addition to learning about Shakespeare and understanding the play, Fuchs said students are gaining valuable skills to help them in the future, such as evident public speaking skills that come with having to perform the play in front of an audience; but there are many other skills these students are learning.

One of the biggest skills Fuchs sees is students using time management. Many of the students are involved in track, band, baseball and many other activities. While students have to manage time to make it to practices and events for each activity, they also had to manage their time to learn their lines and prepare for the show. Fuchs said it takes a lot of dedication to make the show successful.

"There is some great leadership that happens with the students," Fuchs said.

Some of the students who have been in previous plays have acted as mentors to those who have never been in plays before. A lot of teamwork happens in order to make the show successful; everyone has to work together. The cast and crew get along pretty well, she said.

"It's more like a big family than a team or even a crew," Fuchs said.

The students will perform the play March 22-24 at the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the play will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for students and $8 for adults and can be purchased at the high school office or at the auditorium.

"I'm excited for people to come," Fuchs said. "I'm very proud of them [students]."