Ellsworth middle schooler taken into custody

Cain said in the message the student did not make any threats toward others and that it didn't occur at the school.

The text did, however, "mention thoughts of bringing a weapon to school," Cain told families.

Administrators in a different district told Ellsworth school officials about the text at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday. Ellsworth officials, along with police, identified the EMS student who allegedly sent the text in a matter of minutes.

"Police immediately took the student into custody for investigation," Cain said in the recorded statement.

The student, whose gender, grade and age were not given in the message, will be prohibited from school grounds during investigations by the school and law enforcement, Cain said.

The incident represented the latest law enforcement response to suspected school threats around Pierce and St. Croix counties in the past week. Those include reports in Hudson and River Falls.