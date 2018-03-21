Search
    Ellsworth middle schooler taken into custody

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:52 p.m.
    Ellsworth Middle School. File photo

    An Ellsworth Middle School student who allegedly referenced bringing a gun to school was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

    An automated voice message from Ellsworth School District Superintendent Barry Cain went out the morning of Wednesday, March 21, alerting families to the situation.

    Cain said in the message the student did not make any threats toward others and that it didn't occur at the school.

    The text did, however, "mention thoughts of bringing a weapon to school," Cain told families.

    Administrators in a different district told Ellsworth school officials about the text at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday. Ellsworth officials, along with police, identified the EMS student who allegedly sent the text in a matter of minutes.

    "Police immediately took the student into custody for investigation," Cain said in the recorded statement.

    The student, whose gender, grade and age were not given in the message, will be prohibited from school grounds during investigations by the school and law enforcement, Cain said.

    The incident represented the latest law enforcement response to suspected school threats around Pierce and St. Croix counties in the past week. Those include reports in Hudson and River Falls.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
