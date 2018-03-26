The board took a roll call vote on the action, which came down to 6-1 in favor of permitting the co-op without the district having to take on its expenses. Board president Doug Peterson gave the lone "no" vote.

According to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, each school participating in the co-op can either assume the expenses and transportation responsibilities or they have the option to assign the expenses to the individuals associated with the co-op. The contract is for one year.

The cost total, which covers ice time, transportation and reffing, is divided by number of players on the team and then distributed by school. Costs for the 2016-17 season were broken down to $984.64 per player.

The family of the Ellsworth student has already offered to handle the expenses of the co-op.

Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central are also involved in the co-op. B-W's school district covers the expenses of their 16 students who're on the team; SCC pays for their lesser number of players as well.

Peterson's concerns with the co-op weren't financially driven, rather he questioned how this would affect Ellsworth's own sports teams.

"We're not a big enough school to support multiple club activities, because we already struggle with numbers — especially on the girls' side — to support C team athletics," Peterson said. "There are some kids who are ready to jump from the eighth-grade level of play to JV, but not every kid. I think it really compromises the program as a whole.

"If we approve this, then we might have people asking to join alpine skiing, swimming, gymnastics, weightlifting ... there are just so many opportunities across the board."

Superintendent Barry Cain said the district has received interest in possible soccer and gymnastics co-ops in years past.

Board vice-president Katie Feuerhelm brought up the potential of future students wanting to join other co-ops but not being able to afford their expenses.

"We have a family sitting here saying they will pick up the tab for this, but are we setting ourselves up for families coming in and saying, 'We want our kid to have this opportunity as well, but we can't pay for it. Other schools do,'" Feuerhelm asked. "Is that the next question that's going to come to us?"

Board member Jeff Stockwell suggested setting a precedent: "Maybe the precedent would be if they want to come forward with a sport, they just have to pay it, unless it's a sport that we already offer.

"I'd hate to deny someone wanting to do something that they're passionate about."

Stockwell made the motion to accept the co-op with no financial obligation, which was passed with the roll call vote.

Facility updates

The current estimate for updates to the four high school bathrooms is currently $240,000 with a 10 percent contingency, while the high school kitchen floor estimates come in at a $100,000-110,000 range.

Cain recommended the board moved forward with these two projects as well as the replacement of the Ellsworth Middle School's security system ($80,000 estimate), sealing the middle school's parking lot ($50,000) and sanding, lining and sealing the high school's gym floor ($25,000).

Cain's top priorities were the bathroom updates and the kitchen floor.

"I would really recommend that the board took action so those projects can get moving," Cain said. "And I really highly prioritize the security system and parking. The remainder of the (projects) I think should be waited on until after the referendum to be able to analyze what funds you do have."

Referendum dollars will not be spent on the lower-priority proposed projects; those projects would be the first added to the cut list.

"These are identified projects that need to be done," Cain said, "but it comes down to the funds we have."

Other action items

The board approved the following unanimously at Monday's meeting:

• February's meeting minutes and financial report

• A testing opt out request

• CESA #11 Services contract

• The hirings of Sara Harrington (high school social studies long-term sub), Ethan Hayes (high school assistant forensics coach) and Danielle Gilbertson (high school server/dishwasher/cashier)

• The retirements of Terry Ostergaard (middle school social studies teacher), Julie Graber (high school phy ed teacher) and Deanna Westin (Ellsworth Elementary School special education paraprofessional)