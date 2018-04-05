Ellsworth superintendent Barry Cain expects the demolition to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

The old elementary school will be gone, but its lot will still be put to use.

"When demolition is completed, excavation will begin on the site to finalize the green space and ice skating rink areas," Cain said. "This space will be used by the school for elementary recess and other elementary activities as well as practice field space for various sports."

Cain told the Herald in an email that the ice skating rink will be directly east of the existing playground equipment and will be a lighted area as in the past.

"This work will continue through the spring," Cain said, "and will result in a very nice resource for school and community alike."