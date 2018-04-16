Area schools delayed Monday morning
Many area schools announced two-hour late starts Monday, April 16 after getting socked with a spring snowstorm over the weekend. Plows are still cleaning up and in some cases, snow is still falling.
Schools that will see two-hour delays include (as of 6:20 a.m.):
- Ave Maria Academy (Plum City, evening activities cancelled)
- Baldwin-Woodville
- Durand-Arkansaw
- Ellsworth
- Elmwood
- Glenwood City
- Hudson
- Menomonie
- New Life Academy (Woodbury, Minn.)
- Pepin
- Pine Island
- Plum City
- Prescott
- Red Wing
- River Falls
- Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley
- South Washington County schools #833
- Spring Valley
- St. Croix Central
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Schools that are closed today:
- Amery schools
- Somerset
- St. Anne (Somerset)
- WITC-New Richmond