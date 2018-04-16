Search
    Area schools delayed Monday morning

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:36 a.m.

    Many area schools announced two-hour late starts Monday, April 16 after getting socked with a spring snowstorm over the weekend. Plows are still cleaning up and in some cases, snow is still falling.

    Schools that will see two-hour delays include (as of 6:20 a.m.):

    • Ave Maria Academy (Plum City, evening activities cancelled)
    • Baldwin-Woodville
    • Durand-Arkansaw
    • Ellsworth
    • Elmwood
    • Glenwood City
    • Hudson
    • Menomonie
    • New Life Academy (Woodbury, Minn.)
    • Pepin
    • Pine Island
    • Plum City
    • Prescott
    • Red Wing
    • River Falls
    • Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley
    • South Washington County schools #833
    • Spring Valley
    • St. Croix Central
    • Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    Schools that are closed today:

    • Amery schools
    • Somerset
    • St. Anne (Somerset)
    • WITC-New Richmond
