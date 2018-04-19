Completing the connection to your future workforce

Career Cruising enables students to identify their interests and careers leading to those interests, said Larissa Dreyer, counselor at Prescott Middle School.

Part of the career exploration process is connecting students to employers within their community on potential careers, obtain information on existing work-based learning and career-readiness programs. This connection, called Inspire, will make it easier for students to engage in opportunities aligned to the careers and areas of interest.

"Inspire provides an opportunity for employers to connect with students integrating employer profile information, career-based learning opportunities, and access to volunteer online career coaches directly into the Career Cruising Academic and Career Planning," said Joe Folsom, executive director of Pierce County Economic Development Corporation. "It allows business and industry to connect with local students while they are in school in hopes of tying their likes and interests to careers to our community."

There is no cost to participate. A workshop presented by Momentum West and hosted by the Prescott School District, Prescott Chamber of Commerce and Pierce County EDC will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Prescott City Hall. Bring a Wi-Fi enabled laptop.