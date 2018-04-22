Herold brought more than book learning to classes

Jim Herold started teaching at Spring Valley in 198, He said the spark shown in Spring Valley students and his acceptance by students' families has been great.

"I've been here 37 years, good people," Herold said. "[Students] come in, they have that sparkle and they want to succeed. These kids are so cool and they just keep coming and all the kids are nice to me."

Breanna Sieracki, who took art and ASL from Herold (he also coached her in cross country), said he provided students with the desire to want to succeed.

"Mr. Herold is one of those people who has great insight and is incredibly relational," Sieracki said. "What made him a great coach was his ability to instill and fuel an intrinsic motivation within each of us."

No matter what someone wanted to accomplish, Sieracki said Herold was always there to help motivate students to reach their personal success.

"No matter what someone's goal was, whether it was to make a new friend in cross country, or to win state, he valued each goal and person the same," Sieracki said. "No goal or person was greater than another."

In addition to knowing his students, he has gotten to know many of their families and is honored to be entrusted with their children.

"I love teaching," Herold said. "I love teaching because I love connection with families. It is a gift to be able to spend that much time with other people's kids."

Herold has taught earth science and art at Spring Valley Middle/High School. He also started ASL classes at the school 25 years ago.

"This school is wonderful," Herold said. "If you want to try new ideas, this place never turns down new ideas."

One of the best parts about his job is watching seventh graders solve problems. When they come to his art class, he gives them a problem that maybe shouldn't have a solution. However, because the students don't know the problem doesn't have an answer, the students find a solution.

"Seventh graders don't know what they can't do," Herold said. "You think you've seen most of the answers, [then] a new group comes in and you see you haven't seen all the solutions."

This free thinking, problem-solving and not giving up will make these students successful in future, Herold said.

"Prepare them for life we don't know is coming," Herold said. "Help them learn don't quit. Life will always have problems. Don't quit. Life will always find solutions."

In a small school, Herold has a wide range of students from seventh graders through seniors; he knew that wouldn't be possible in bigger schools. By having this range of students, Herold felt he could develop his classes around students' needs.

"I get to work with someone in seventh and eighth grade and I can change curriculum in high school," Herold said. "I can plan for them. That's a luxury you don't get in a bigger school."

Ryan Kapping, who had Herold for science and art when he was in eighth grade and now teaches science across the hall from him, said one of Herold's attributes is his ability to help all students be successful.

"He is a master at pushing the most successful students to go further into topics and skillful enough to help the most struggling students find success because he connects with all students in his classes," Kapping said.

Herold's desire to help all students see their potential and be successful is something for which many students remember him.

"Jim cares about other people whether they are students, parents, or peers," said Michele Huppert, who took Herold's earth science and art classes and worked with him as her track and field coach. "He's a great listener and inspires the people around him to believe in themselves and achieve more than they thought they could. He is very knowledgeable in teaching art and science, but his compassion for his students makes him a great teacher."

The point of teaching may not be the school lessons taught, but the life lessons students gained from Herold's classes.

"Who cares what you teach," Herold said. "We don't matter. What matters is kids believe in themselves, that matters."

Once he retires, Herold said he has some ideas of what he wants to do with his time.

"I hope to be doing a lot of pottery," Herold said. "I want to spend time with family."

As for the future of the art department, Herold said he is confident that Becky Leland will step in as art teacher at the middle/high school and do a great job.

"She [Becky] has a lot of ideas she wants to try out," Herold said. "New direction [is] a good thing."