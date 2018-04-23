Ellsworth fifth-graders commended for commitment to D.A.R.E.

Ellsworth Elementary School held its D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony for its fifth-graders on Monday, April 16, and announced this year's essay winners: Carley Kinneman, Ava Kolodzienski, Cooper Esterby, Brady Brown and Isabelle Pechacek.

Sage Melstrom, Aiden Thoen, Morgan Halverson, Lauren Prissel and Kasey Gipford received D.A.R.E. class participation and leadership awards at the event.

St. Francis Elementary School's fifth-graders were acknowledged for their accomplishments on Friday, April 20.

D.A.R.E. Officer Sgt. Chad Koranda commended the St. Francis fifth-graders for their commitment to make healthy choices, which includes but is not limited to just staying clear of drugs and alcohol.

Koranda told the crowd at Friday's ceremony that D.A.R.E. is not only about drug prevention, but also related to relieving stress in healthy ways.

Sam Hines was chosen as St. Francis' essay winner, and Gavin Puhrmann was given the D.A.R.E. Leadership Award.

The Ellsworth fifth-graders' D.A.R.E. classes may have come to a halt, but the lessons they've learned will not.