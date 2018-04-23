Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ellsworth fifth-graders commended for commitment to D.A.R.E.

    By Katie Davidson Today at 3:30 p.m.
    Ellsworth Elementary School's D.A.R.E. essay winners (left to right): Carley Kinneman, Ava Kolodzienski, Cooper Esterby, Brady Brown and Isabelle Pechacek. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson1 / 4
    Gavin Puhrmann was given the D.A.R.E. Leadership Award for going above and beyond what his instructors asked of him. D.A.R.E. Officer Sgt. Chad Koranda presented Puhrmann with his award at the Friday, April 20 graduation ceremony. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4
    D.A.R.E. Officer Sgt. Chad Koranda led the graduation ceremony of St. Francis Elementary School's fifth grade class on Friday, April 20. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Ellsworth Elementary School's D.A.R.E. class participation/leadership award winners (left to right): Sage Melstrom, Aiden Thoen, Morgan Halverson, Lauren Prissel and Kasey Gipford. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson4 / 4

    Ellsworth and St. Francis elementary schools honored their fifth-grade students who've pledged to "just say no" to drugs and peer pressure throughout the week of April 16.

    Ellsworth Elementary School held its D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony for its fifth-graders on Monday, April 16, and announced this year's essay winners: Carley Kinneman, Ava Kolodzienski, Cooper Esterby, Brady Brown and Isabelle Pechacek.

    Sage Melstrom, Aiden Thoen, Morgan Halverson, Lauren Prissel and Kasey Gipford received D.A.R.E. class participation and leadership awards at the event.

    St. Francis Elementary School's fifth-graders were acknowledged for their accomplishments on Friday, April 20.

    D.A.R.E. Officer Sgt. Chad Koranda commended the St. Francis fifth-graders for their commitment to make healthy choices, which includes but is not limited to just staying clear of drugs and alcohol.

    Koranda told the crowd at Friday's ceremony that D.A.R.E. is not only about drug prevention, but also related to relieving stress in healthy ways.

    Sam Hines was chosen as St. Francis' essay winner, and Gavin Puhrmann was given the D.A.R.E. Leadership Award.

    The Ellsworth fifth-graders' D.A.R.E. classes may have come to a halt, but the lessons they've learned will not.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationEllsworth Elementary SchoolSt. Francis Elementary SchoolD.A.R.E.
    Advertisement
    randomness