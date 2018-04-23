"Seeing their excitement for the snow made the Elmwood kids excited, too," Elmwood superintendent Paul Blanford said.

Familiarity with snow wasn't the only difference students from both elementary schools observed when the Shanghai students spent a week in Elmwood April 15-21.

The Shanghai students were able to travel across the globe to witness Elmwood, Wisconsin and American experiences thanks to a "Sister School" agreement that was signed by Blanford and Jan Shin's principal Zhang Hong on July 14, 2017. By signing the agreement, the two school districts agreed to explore ways to develop new relationships by providing their students and educators with opportunities to share their cultures and educational practices.

"I think we need to learn from each other's cultures, the differences and the similarities," Hong said. "I also want the teachers to talk to each other and to learn about different teaching methods in their own way which will benefit students in the end."

Hong said she noticed differences such as class sizes, Elmwood students' preference of drinking cold water over hot, and the lack of layers Elmwood students wear outside; but a major similarity that was prevalent: all students' eagerness to learn about differing cultures.

Once the Shanghai students were welcomed into their temporary Elmwood school on Monday, April 16 with an opening ceremony, a week full of educational field trips and activities unfolded.

While in Wisconsin, Shanghai students spent a full day at UW-Stout where they participated in interactive STEM projects with their host Elmwood students. The students also took trips to Alfalawn Dairy Farms, UW-River Falls' Laboratory Dairy Farm, the Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium at the Mall of America and Crystal Cave.

"All the staff at the university and the farms were very friendly to us, and our students learned so much beyond school," Hong said. "It's really extended their horizons and they've been able to see something that they wouldn't normally see back in their regular lives in Shanghai."

Back in the classroom, American and Chinese students shared lessons, which were translated by American Association of School Administrators (AASA) and Triway International Group representatives in both English and Chinese, including an art lesson that allowed students to collaborate while attempting to use paper to create their own standing towers.

Prior to the arrival of their guests, Elmwood students had already dabbled in many Chinese topics including the basics of Mandarin Chinese language, the history/geography, traditions/customs, agriculture and other aspects of China.

"We are just really deeply moved and appreciative," Hong said. "It makes us feel very important. We really want to thank Paul for all the very detailed planning."

"It's been very beneficial for all students," Blanford said. "It's been a very good thing for our community."

The two districts hope to sustain their relationship and plan an opportunity for Elmwood students to visit their sister school in June 2019.

Both Hong and Blanford's schools realize students are the future, and by strengthening their cultural awareness and diplomatic skills, they hope to champion thoughtful leaders who will work together to foster a lasting partnership between the United States and China.