Jermain, Gray and Ellsworth Police Chief Eric Ladwig reminded Ellsworth students of the dangers of distracted driving by sharing their own anecdotes and by showing AT&T's documentary "The Last Text," which shares real stories about lives altered due to texting and driving.

Four Ellsworth students also tried out AAA's distracted driving simulator, which gave them a life-like feel for what it's like to drive distracted. The simulator participants tried out their driving skills in front of their classmates while Jermain asked them to answer their peers' calls and texts.

All four students' simulator tries ended with police sirens and laughter from the audience, but in real life, driving while distracted has much more serious consequences.

"Driving and texting, as well as distracted driving, is a very, very serious thing," Gray said. "I cannot tell you the number of times I've seen people, whether it be kids or adults, in body bags while their cellphones are still dinging with messages."

Gray told the students he's had to put students in body bags while their prom dresses, senior photo forms, jerseys are left in their abandoned cars.

"It happens every day," Gray continued. "We all have to take responsibility. When you start driving, you put the phone, or any type of distraction, down."

Ellsworth High School principal Mark Stoesz told the Herald that all schools are dealing with the cellphone usage issue, and that he felt the issue was something that needed to be addressed.

"We want you to think twice when you're driving," Stoesz told his students. "We want to keep you guys around here."