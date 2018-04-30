EHS students, teacher awarded for March

Freshmen

Val Achenbach was nominated by Ms. Graber in physical education. Val is a great student who is always willing to demonstrate leadership in all activities.

Lydia Cole was nominated by Ms. Graber in physical education. Lydia is a great student who is always willing to demonstrate leadership in all activities.

Sophomores

Anna Sweere was nominated by Mrs. Rumpel in mathematics. Anna is a good student who is always willing to help others.

Liam Moore was nominated by Mrs. Rumpel in mathematics. Liam is very patient when working through problems and is very hard working.

Juniors

Emily Ray was nominated by Mrs. Rumpel in mathematics. Emily has a positive attitude and has a very bubbly personality.

Coby Ekholm was nominated by Mrs. Rumpel in mathematics. Coby is a hard working student who is always trying to do his best.

Seniors

Anna Schulte was nominated by Mrs. Wiskow in the counseling department. Anna is very helpful and willing to do the little things to help others out.

Zach Nugent was nominated by Ms. Graber in student council. Zach has been a consistent leader of the Teacher of the Month Committee.

Teacher of the Month

Mr. LaRose was selected as the March Teacher of the Month. He teaches all levels of Spanish. Students stated that he is a truly supportive and caring teacher. One student pointed out that he is hilarious during class lectures. He has unique lessons to help the students grasp the Spanish language.