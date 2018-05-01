Plum City hires new superintendent

"I am thankful to this community which has such a rich tradition of involvement in the school," Walsh said. "I wish all the best to Ms. Vesperman. I know she will love the Plum City community and that she will be warmly welcomed by students, parents, staff, community and the school board."

Last June, Walsh requested a one-year contract through June 30, 2018 with the intent to help the district find a replacement who, along with other duties, would be able to be a full-time administrator for the school district. Vesperman, along with being the school's superintendent, will also serve in two other administrative positions as the district's special education director and as the district's curriculum coordinator.

"I feel strongly that the district needed to have its top executive administrator be someone who would be on-site each day to oversee operations and develop a strong relationship with students, staff and the community," Walsh said.

"Our Board has worked hard this year to evaluate our options as we looked to transition to a different leadership model for our school district," said School Board President Kurt Henn. "We studied personnel issues, student needs and community expectations. We decided we needed to seek someone who could offer us a long-term relationship who was willing to create a close attachment to our community and surrounding area.

"Ms. Vesperman comes to us with a strong background in administrative leadership. We again want to thank Dr. Walsh for helping us arrive at this solution and for his leadership this past year; especially in overseeing the referendum projects."

Vesperman has been serving in the Albany School District as its superintendent and wearing many other hats as the director of pupil services, director of curriculum and instruction and the school's business manager.

"I am excited to bring the experience I've been fortunate to have obtained and apply them to my future work with the Plum City School District," Vesperman said. "As I begin my move to this small and quaint village, I am most excited about meeting and working with the students, parents, staff and community."

This past summer, Walsh announced his plan to spend more time with his family and continue working in other roles as an educational consultant. His last day as Plum City's superintendent will be June 30.

"I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work with this caring and experienced school board," Vesperman said. "I look forward to working and growing with this school board to become a team; a team that is continually focused on what is best for our students. "

Vesperman grew up in Livingston, Wisconsin and attended the Iowa-Grant School District from kindergarten through high school. She was raised on a farm and her mother was a high school English teacher.

"I have always been a part of the school and feel it is where I truly love to be; helping others. I have two grown children and a granddaughter. My daughter, Ashley, is a guidance counselor in North Carolina. My son, Jacob, is a golf pro in Palm Springs, California. Madison, is my 2-year-old granddaughter, who also lives in North Carolina," Vesperman said.

Vesperman has been in her current position with the Albany School District since July 2016. Prior to that she had worked in the Wisconsin Heights School District as its director of curriculum and instruction, assessment coordinator and educator effectiveness coordinator. Vesperman has served in a variety of coaching, tutoring and volunteer activities. She is an avid runner.

"The students, staff and board members I have met have all been gracious and welcoming," Vesperman said.

She will begin her new duties July 1.

Special note: Earlier this year Rachel Pommerening, who had been hired as the new superintendent, decided for personal reasons to decline the position. The school board understood and respected her decision and then sought applicants to again fill the position.