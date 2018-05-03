Search
    SV honors top students in 2018 class

    By Sara Tischauser Today at 3:46 p.m.
    Carley Laffin1 / 10
    Craigen Anderson2 / 10
    Tyler Leach3 / 10
    Julian Davis4 / 10
    Michael Laffin5 / 10
    Tessa Cipriano6 / 10
    Nathan Hannack7 / 10
    Taylor Moyer8 / 10
    Kallie Stone9 / 10
    Brianna O'Brien10 / 10

    Spring Valley Middle/High School recently announced its top 10 students in the Class of 2018.

    Julian Davis

    Co-Valedictorian

    Parents: Chuck and Martha Davis

    College attending: UW-Madison

    Career goal: To become a writer

    Julian's participation in co-curriculars has varied from his love of running cross country and track, to his love of science through Science Olympiad and National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

    Carley Laffin

    Co-Valedictorian

    Parents: Sean and Shelly Laffin

    College attending: UW-La Crosse

    Major: Biology followed by medical school

    Carley will miss the close friendships and strong sense of community she has been able to be a part of in high school. She'll miss the dance team and cherish the memories of the competitions and all the fun times that go along with dance.

    Tessa Cipriano

    Salutatorian

    Parents: Ron and Gretchen Cipriano

    College attending: North Michigan University

    Major: Education (either elementary or high school teacher)

    Tessa has enjoyed and will miss playing high school sports and the friendships she has made.

    Kallie Stone

    Parents: Chuck and Kris Stone

    College attending: Carroll University in Waukesha

    Major: Marine biology

    Kallie is going to miss her dance family, but it's also going to be hard to leave the people she has grown up with for the past 12 years.

    Craigen Anderson

    Parent: Barb Anderson

    College attending: Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana

    Career goal: To use knowledge he gains to create something to help humanity in some way.

    Craigen will miss his friends, coaches, teachers and being an athlete. Craigen wants to thank his teachers for the many valuable lessons.

    Michael Laffin

    Parents: Sean and Shelly Laffin

    College attending: UW-Stout

    Career goal: To become a licensed mechanical engineer

    Michael has enjoyed the close relationships with his friends and will miss seeing them every day.

    Tyler Leach

    Parents: Guy and Wendy Leach

    College attending: Marquette University in Milwaukee

    Career goal: To become a professional golfer

    Tyler stated he'll miss seeing his peers every day and playing high school golf.

    Taylor Moyer

    Parents: Amber Koehler and Jody Moyer

    College attending: CVTC

    Major: Early childhood education

    Nathan Hannack

    Parents: Aaron and Becky Hannack

    College attending: UW-Madison

    Major: Sciences

    Nathan thanks his teachers for making his time at SVHS great and for being positive role models, noting that he would not be the person he is today without their guidance, not only in the classroom but also in co-curricular activities.

    Brianna O'Brien

    Parents: Shawn and Tamara O'Brien

    College attending: UW-Stevens Point

    Career goal: To become a biomedical engineer

    Brianna is going to miss participating in sports and cheering on other teams throughout the years.

