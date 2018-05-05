PHS congratulates Class of 2018 top 10 students
Prescott High School recently released the names of the top 10 students from the Class of 2018.
Ty Sanford
Valedictorian
Parents: Chuck and Erin Sanford
College attending: UW-La Crosse
Major: Biomedical Science
Involvements: Football, wrestling, track, National Honor Society, LAFF (Life, Answers, Faith, Friends)
Katie Burmood
Salutatorian
Parents: Steve and Janet Burmood
College attending: Iowa State University
Major: Criminal justice
Involvements: Track and field, basketball, drama club, National Honor Society, band
Lauren Auleciems
Parents: Linda Auleciems and Paul Auleciems
College attending: UW-Madison
Major: Chemistry, pre-med, track
Involvements: Track, cross country, forensics, color guard, National Honor Society, pre-med club, scrub club, volunteer group
Weston Bartsch
Parents: Jay and Renee Bartsch
College attending: UW-La Crosse
Major: Athletic training/occupational therapy
Involvements: Football, basketball, track, National Honor Society
Sarah Burris
Parents: Dana Jourdain and Charles Lundeen
College attending: Hibbing Community College
Major: Nursing
Involvements: Cheerleading, pre-med, DI (Destination Imagination), 4-H
Emma Carlson
Parents: Brandon and Brenda Carlson
College attending: U of MN-Twin Cities or University of St. Thomas
Major: Nursing or biology
Involvements: Dance team, track, National Honor Society, pre-med club, scrub club, Stella Dance
Madison Dorau
Parents: Ron and Chrissy Dorau
College attending: University of St. Thomas
Major: Undecided but possibly business
Involvements: 4-year member of the Prescott High School dance team, National Honor Society, scrub club, A honor roll, High honors
Katelyn Miller
Parents: Scott and Kathy Miller
College attending: UW-La Crosse
Major: Occupational therapy
Involvements: Softball, basketball, volleyball, National Honor Society, band
Mari Sommer
Parents: Kevin and Kathy Sommer
College attending: UW-La Crosse
Major: Biomedical sciences
Involvements: Dance team, cross country, track and field, softball, National Honor Society, scrub club, A honor roll, high honors, DARE role model, pre-med club, band, jazz band
George Wazlawik
Parents: Jennifer and James Wazlawik
College attending: UW-La Crosse
Major: Physics and engineering dual degree program
Involvements: Golf, band