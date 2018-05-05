Search
    PHS congratulates Class of 2018 top 10 students

    By Sara Tischauser Today at 12:56 p.m.
    Prescott High School recently released the names of the top 10 students from the Class of 2018.

    Ty Sanford

    Valedictorian

    Parents: Chuck and Erin Sanford

    College attending: UW-La Crosse

    Major: Biomedical Science

    Involvements: Football, wrestling, track, National Honor Society, LAFF (Life, Answers, Faith, Friends)

    Katie Burmood

    Salutatorian

    Parents: Steve and Janet Burmood

    College attending: Iowa State University

    Major: Criminal justice

    Involvements: Track and field, basketball, drama club, National Honor Society, band

    Lauren Auleciems

    Parents: Linda Auleciems and Paul Auleciems

    College attending: UW-Madison

    Major: Chemistry, pre-med, track

    Involvements: Track, cross country, forensics, color guard, National Honor Society, pre-med club, scrub club, volunteer group

    Weston Bartsch

    Parents: Jay and Renee Bartsch

    College attending: UW-La Crosse

    Major: Athletic training/occupational therapy

    Involvements: Football, basketball, track, National Honor Society

    Sarah Burris

    Parents: Dana Jourdain and Charles Lundeen

    College attending: Hibbing Community College

    Major: Nursing

    Involvements: Cheerleading, pre-med, DI (Destination Imagination), 4-H

    Emma Carlson

    Parents: Brandon and Brenda Carlson

    College attending: U of MN-Twin Cities or University of St. Thomas

    Major: Nursing or biology

    Involvements: Dance team, track, National Honor Society, pre-med club, scrub club, Stella Dance

    Madison Dorau

    Parents: Ron and Chrissy Dorau

    College attending: University of St. Thomas

    Major: Undecided but possibly business

    Involvements: 4-year member of the Prescott High School dance team, National Honor Society, scrub club, A honor roll, High honors

    Katelyn Miller

    Parents: Scott and Kathy Miller

    College attending: UW-La Crosse

    Major: Occupational therapy

    Involvements: Softball, basketball, volleyball, National Honor Society, band

    Mari Sommer

    Parents: Kevin and Kathy Sommer

    College attending: UW-La Crosse

    Major: Biomedical sciences

    Involvements: Dance team, cross country, track and field, softball, National Honor Society, scrub club, A honor roll, high honors, DARE role model, pre-med club, band, jazz band

    George Wazlawik

    Parents: Jennifer and James Wazlawik

    College attending: UW-La Crosse

    Major: Physics and engineering dual degree program

    Involvements: Golf, band

