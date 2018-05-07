Elmwood expels student after school threat
On Feb. 21, police and Elmwood School District officials received a report of a student who had allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school. The possible threat was reported after afternoon bus routes Feb. 21.
Following the incident, the Pierce County Sheriff's office and Elmwood police department determined there was no present risk to students or staff at Elmwood schools.
On March 14, Paul Blanford, Elmwood 4K-5th grade principal and district superintendent, said the school had an expulsion hearing related to the Feb. 21 incident. He said the student was expelled, but no further information could be given as it is "private pupil information."