Three years ago, Jennifer Kieren’s team was unable to place as a top-five team at any tournament it competed in. Now it’s won the Wisconsin High School Forensics Association’s Excellence in Speech Award three years in a row.

The excellence award is given to the top 5 percent of performing schools at the State Speech Festival in Madison. Ellsworth was one of 17 schools to earn the highest honors at this year’s 341-team festival.

“To get this award is really a testament to the hard work of my team,” head coach Kieren said. “To earn it means our point total as a group was stellar.”

Earning a perfect score of 25 for a gold medal were Emma Gutting, Brevin Bundy, Jolene Schultz, Autumn Curry, Brooke Jennings, Dalton Huppert, Hannah Kowalchyk, Chase Gilbertson, Jenica Giese, Mady Paquet and Shaelyn Olson; the play acting group of Matthew Williams, Peyton Catron, Lucas Flom, Connor Price; the play acting group of Mattie Beck, Rachel Kaufer, McKenna Girdeen, Gigi Davis; and the play acting group of Shelby Schultz, Victoria Dawley, Matthew Jenkins and Hannah Hinrichs.

Emma Augustine, Briana Flaherty, Ava Billeter, Brilee Bundy, Madeline Gilles, Dawson Frion, Beckett Catron, Marissa Maurer and Halle Flock all earned silver medals. Olivia and Drew Hines brought home the bronze.

“This team placed first or second in every tournament we entered this season,” Kieren said. “The dedication of my students to practice and find quality pieces has been amazing. We also get a lot of support from the school district. We have put our team on the radar of other teams in our district.”

However, as the forensics team makes monumental improvements in its program, its had to do so without former active member Kyra Hayes.

Hayes was killed in a car accident in October 2016 and would have been a senior member of the forensics team this year. To honor her memory, Kieren, all the seniors and Ethan Hayes, her brother and assistant coach to the team, gathered at Lake Monona and cast a bead made from her ashes into the lake so that a piece of her will always be in Madison, where her former team has flourished at the state festival.

The forensics team will also be starting a Kyra Hayes Memorial Award for Dedication to Forensics, which will be awarded to seniors who’ve been forensics participants throughout their four years of high school.

The forensics team has incorporated this new yearly award to keep Hayes’ legacy of passion and dedication to forensics alive.