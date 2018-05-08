Maintenance projects, technology spending approved

The district also plans to replace the middle school's security system. Cain is currently completing application paperwork for Gov. Scott Walker's School Safety Plan, which could allot funding for the new security system if Ellsworth School District is a selected applicant. The project is estimated to cost the district $80,000-85,000 without funding.

The board also approved $253,412.56 worth of technology proposals, which includes the addition of 34 Chromebooks and a STEM Lab printer in the high school along with 24 other items.

Breakdowns of the maintenance and technology spending can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/wi/ellsworth/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Lastly, the board approved its personnel report. Maisie Dahl, the only hiree on the report, will be hired as a school psychologist. The resignations of Sierra Boyum (Panther Kid's Club staff), Madison Levesque (speech therapist assistant), Bobbi Sawyers (high school study hall/lunch supervisor) and Sara Asher (high school/middle school FCE teacher) were approved. Emmett Doughty (Ellsworth Elementary School custodian) will retire, and Drew Pechacek (from Ellsworth Elementary School fifth grade teacher to Ellsworth Middle School sixth grade Math

teacher), Tana Langer (from Ellsworth Elementary School first grade

teacher to Ellsworth Elementary School fifth grade teacher), Rob Heller (from .part-time high school Tech Ed teacher/part-time middle school tech ed teacher to full-time high

school Tech Ed teacher) and Jessica Kuske (from high school/middle School Tech Ed

teacher to middle school Tech Ed teacher) will all transfer positions within the district.