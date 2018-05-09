Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A day in the halls of Pierce County courthouse

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Prescott representatives who traveled to the county seat for Youth Government Day were (front row, from left) Mason Leonard, Faith Stiles; (back row) Mr. Glazebrook, Payton Sanford, McKenna Johnson, Christian Royal and Andrew Heunze. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer1 / 6
    Representing Spring Valley schools May 2 were (front row, from left) Octavia Schillinger, Kaitlin Graham, Clare Anderson; (back row) teacher Mr. Ducklow, Connor Ducklow, Brady Bednarek and Max Schmitt. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer2 / 6
    Youth Government Day participants from River Falls included (front row, from left) Madison Clay, Jenna Bergmanis, Zoe Wise, Taylor Woznak; (back row) Miles Longsdorf, Jacob Otte, Tyler Haydon, Jack Hirstein and Mr. David Crail. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer3 / 6
    The Ellsworth delegation participating in Youth Government Day May 2 included (front row, from left) Lexi Pauzauskie, Kallie Beissel, Emily Groer, Jay Turvaville, Mr. Cassellius; (back row) Kayleigh Ayala, RaeAnna Smith, Holly Hufnagle and Tyler Boley. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer4 / 6
    Elmwood students who took part in Pierce County Youth Government Day May 2 included (front row, from left) Josiah Donato, Ethan Rupakus, Hannah Logan; (back row) Luke Webb, Telly Awsumb, Emily Miller and Mrs. Coulson. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer.5 / 6
    (Front row, from left): Representing Plum City schools at Youth Government Day were Verna Weiss, Michelle Foster, Cheyenna McMurray, Ellysha Hines; (back row) Judi Brenner, Payton Kopp Derek Lifto, Beau Holt and David Abel. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer6 / 6

    Submitted by Milt Helmer

    The 58th annual Pierce County Youth Government Day, sponsored by the Pierce County Council of the American Legion and Auxiliary, took place Wednesday, May 2 at the Pierce County Courthouse.

    The day began promptly at 9 a.m. in the courtroom when county elected officials and department heads were introduced.

    In the courtroom, the students heard from Judge Joseph Boles and District Attorney Sean Froehlich as they presented an overview of the types of court cases in which they are involved. Students were invited to ask questions.

    Following the courtroom presentation, the students visited the offices at the main courthouse to hear about the duties and services of those offices. After lunch, the students went to the new Pierce County jail facility where they talked to Sheriff Nancy Hove and staff about the new jail.

    County Government Day, adopted in Wisconsin in 1954, provides youth with firsthand knowledge of how county government plays an important role in their lives and provides an opportunity for students to learn about the legislative process. The goal of the program is to develop an awareness of how the county functions and assist students in becoming well informed and active citizens in their communities.

    Students from six school districts participated, including Ellsworth, Prescott, Elmwood, Plum City, River Falls and Spring Valley.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationYouth Government Daypierce countyEllsworthWisconsin
    Advertisement