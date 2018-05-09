A day in the halls of Pierce County courthouse

The day began promptly at 9 a.m. in the courtroom when county elected officials and department heads were introduced.

In the courtroom, the students heard from Judge Joseph Boles and District Attorney Sean Froehlich as they presented an overview of the types of court cases in which they are involved. Students were invited to ask questions.

Following the courtroom presentation, the students visited the offices at the main courthouse to hear about the duties and services of those offices. After lunch, the students went to the new Pierce County jail facility where they talked to Sheriff Nancy Hove and staff about the new jail.

County Government Day, adopted in Wisconsin in 1954, provides youth with firsthand knowledge of how county government plays an important role in their lives and provides an opportunity for students to learn about the legislative process. The goal of the program is to develop an awareness of how the county functions and assist students in becoming well informed and active citizens in their communities.

Students from six school districts participated, including Ellsworth, Prescott, Elmwood, Plum City, River Falls and Spring Valley.