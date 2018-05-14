Chromebooks afford St. Joseph technology, convenience

"I have a classroom of eight students, and at the beginning of the year, only four Chromebooks," explained classroom teacher Vicki Olson. "In such a unique situation with so few students, I wanted to pilot a one-to-one technology arrangement. I also wanted to take advantage of the Google Classroom app to be able to share assignment instructions, submit homework, and allow the students to express feedback on classmates' work. Using the app would also allow them to have access to it from home or any computer.

"Having only four Chromebooks made it difficult to fully utilize the technology that I was intuitively incorporating into my curriculum. I was finding that I had to go backwards and take the technology out of it. Now, they all can be working on assignments at the same time."

Sixth grader Reese Ptacek reports "We use them at least once a day or more for our classroom calendar and writing assignments. I even put my volleyball games on my own calendar and that helps me stay organized. It's really helpful to have the Google classroom at home too because when I was sick, I was still able to keep up with my assignments."

"We have Google Classroom and Gmail accounts so it's really easy to see our assignments and email our them to our teacher," said student Ava Budworth.

"We take tests on the Chromebooks, write essays, and can watch videos about a subject," adds Alee Warp.

Nina Jones also said, "It's nice that we have Gmail because we can email each other or use the group chat to talk about the assignment we are on."

"The Chromebooks stay in the classroom at a charging station when not in use. But the ability for the kids to communicate through email or chat at home is really helpful because they can share ideas or help out if someone has questions," Olson said. "I have full control and visibility of all their accounts and they have displayed nothing but the most respectful use of all the tools available to them."

It was evident the benefit of having a Chromebook for each student allowed for greater efficiency, productivity, organization, and communication.

The Prescott Foundation is actively accepting grant requests in pursuit of its mission to build a better community through charitable giving. They remain grateful for those who financially support their efforts through charitable gifts. For more information on grant requests or donations, contact Foundation Grant Coordinator Dar Hovel at prescottwifoundation@gmail.com or visit www.prescottfoundation.com.