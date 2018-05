Parker Bechel and Judy Fahrendorff perform a piano duet at the Ave Maria Academy piano recital spring concert Wednesday, May 9. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser 1 / 7

Olivia Pullen plays a recorder solo Wednesday, May 9 at the Ave Maria Academy spring concert. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser 2 / 7

Colton Coss presents his science fair project at the Ave Maria Academy Education Fair Wednesday, May 9. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser 3 / 7

Lukas Bocksell plays “An Evening in Spain” at the Ave Maria Academy spring concert on Wednesday, May 9. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser 4 / 7

Ave Maria Academy began its Spring Program Wednesday, May 9 recognizing piano teachers Leuella Dettling and Judy Fahrendorff. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser 5 / 7

Grace Hinrichs shows her science fair exhibit on addiction at the Ave Maria Academy Education Fair Wednesday, May 9. Photo courtesy of Mary Wieser 6 / 7