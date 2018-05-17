Prescott's Lenn recognized as Fox 9 Top Teacher

It was the end of Teacher Appreciation Week and they were in for a surprise.

Familiar faces from Fox 9 TV News were on hand to present a special award to fourth grade teacher, Greg Lenn. As a surprise to most in attendance, Lenn was recognized as a Fox 9 Top Teacher Award recipient with a presentation by Fox news personality, Cody Matz.

According to Matz, hundreds of nominations were received for this award and Lenn was one of nine chosen this year based on his amazing dedication to his students. Among many other examples, Matz noted that Lenn is a military veteran and helps his students appreciate our military with special contributions to the Veterans Day activities, which he helps coordinate in Prescott.

This year, Lenn has guided his students through the grief of losing a classmate, Ava, and the process of honoring her memory.

"Ava had a big impact on me. I am so pleased her memory will live on in a special park for children in our community," Lenn stated in his remarks.

Ava's family is part of a local effort to create a Fairy Garden Wonderland in Prescott to honor their children's lives. It will provide a place of creative play and imagination for all children. Ava's mother was present as the award was received.

Also in the audience was Lenn's wife and mother, who are both proud of Lenn. They both recognized how dedicated he is to his students and his family.

Matz read a portion of the nomination that described Lenn with a quote by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, "A good teacher is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others."

This truth was apparent in the tears of gratitude and happiness from his coworkers who support his positive work with students, other teachers, and the community.

Lenn has been a Prescott teacher for over 20 years. He was a second grade teacher for most of those years and recently moved to the fourth grade. Some of his current students have been in his class twice as a result of that move.

"Mr. Lenn is an amazing teacher and mentor and well deserving of this recognition," noted Principal Deanne Edlefsen.

Lenn's award as a Fox 9 Top Teacher includes a $900 check to the school from Royal Credit Union, a Subway sandwich party for 50 friends and a crystal apple award for his desk.