WITC students win at SkillsUSA Conference

SkillsUSA is an organization serving students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. The Leadership and Skills Conference showcases the best students in state and rewards them for excellence. Industry representative are involved in evaluating the student performance and to keep training relevant to employers' needs.

WITC's power sports students Andy Janes (Grantsburg), took first place in Motorcycle Technology and John Peterson (Beldenville) took first place in Marine Technology. Both students will move on to nationals in Louisville Ky., in June. Kyle Drinken (St. Croix Falls) won third place in Marine Technology.

The WITC students expressed their thanks and appreciation to the college for supporting their efforts to advance their career options. It would have been difficult without the financial support.

By attending the competition, the students can prove their skills and increase their employment opportunities and starting pay upon graduation.