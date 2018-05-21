Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Plum City forensics team competes at State

    By Katie Davidson Today at 3:54 p.m.
    The Plum City forensics team participated at the State Forensic Meet in Madison on Friday, April 20. Members of the team included Anna Fenter, Tyler Luhmann, Natalie Mark, Keagan Raethke, Halli Martin, Shyla LaPorte, Mikinzie Ingli, Vanessa Seipel, Kate Hassing, McKenzie Weiser, Katlin Redding, Manon Luquand, Justin Nunez, Charles Girdeen, Veronika Burbela, Tanner Luhmann, Bekah Henn, Morgan Duden and Madelyn Schellhas. Photo courtesy of co-head coach Angie Laehn

    The Plum City forensics team participated at the State Forensic Meet in Madison on Friday, April 20.

    The team was coached by Angie Laehn and Jennifer Bechel.

    Members of the team included Anna Fenter, Tyler Luhmann, Natalie Mark, Keagan Raethke, Halli Martin, Shyla LaPorte, Mikinzie Ingli, Vanessa Seipel, Kate Hassing, McKenzie Weiser, Katlin Redding, Manon Luquand, Justin Nunez, Charles Girdeen, Veronika Burbela, Tanner Luhmann, Bekah Henn, Morgan Duden and Madelyn Schellhas.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationPlum City School DistrictEducationforensicsState Forensic Meet
    Advertisement
    randomness