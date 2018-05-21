Plum City forensics team competes at State
The Plum City forensics team participated at the State Forensic Meet in Madison on Friday, April 20.
The team was coached by Angie Laehn and Jennifer Bechel.
Members of the team included Anna Fenter, Tyler Luhmann, Natalie Mark, Keagan Raethke, Halli Martin, Shyla LaPorte, Mikinzie Ingli, Vanessa Seipel, Kate Hassing, McKenzie Weiser, Katlin Redding, Manon Luquand, Justin Nunez, Charles Girdeen, Veronika Burbela, Tanner Luhmann, Bekah Henn, Morgan Duden and Madelyn Schellhas.