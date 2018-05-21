Plum City forensics team competes at State

The Plum City forensics team participated at the State Forensic Meet in Madison on Friday, April 20. Members of the team included Anna Fenter, Tyler Luhmann, Natalie Mark, Keagan Raethke, Halli Martin, Shyla LaPorte, Mikinzie Ingli, Vanessa Seipel, Kate Hassing, McKenzie Weiser, Katlin Redding, Manon Luquand, Justin Nunez, Charles Girdeen, Veronika Burbela, Tanner Luhmann, Bekah Henn, Morgan Duden and Madelyn Schellhas. Photo courtesy of co-head coach Angie Laehn