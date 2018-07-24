Going home again: Webb takes job as Elmwood superintendent

"I wasn't looking for a new job, but I grew up in Elmwood, it is where my family lives now and my wife is a teacher there. My three daughters attend school there as well. We moved back down there four years ago and it was one of those opportunities that just popped up here in mid-May. People came to me to see if I was interested in applying. It was kind of a no-brainer to look at it," Webb said. "It is a great small school, with a lot of great things going on there."

The job, previously held by Dr. Paul Blanford, will take Webb back to the district where he grew up and graduated from in 1993. Webb's wife, Amanda, teaches at Elmwood and their three daughters — Lily, Hailey and Polly — go to school there.

"I can't wait to go serve the community that helped get me to where I am today. I graduated from Elmwood not knowing where life would take me, so I look forward to going back there. Basically spending the second half of my career making an impact on the kids and community there is exciting," Webb said. "It will also really allow me to be with my family more."

Webb earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural education from UW-River Falls in 1997, while completing his masters in agricultural education in 2000 and his specialist's degree in educational administration from the University of St. Thomas. Webb obtained his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College in 2012. He started his teaching career as an intern teacher in Pulaski and taught his first two full-time years at Cadott. Webb was also the interim Superintendent for 10 weeks.

"I think the transition for me should really be smooth since I've had a lot of experience here being in a bigger district than Elmwood," Webb said. "I think all of those things have lended me great experience and have me prepared for my new position. I've been through the future superintendent training offered through the state and I've done a lot of finance things here as well. So I'm familiar with a lot of the things that I'll have to do at Elmwood."

The one area Webb doesn't have a lot of experience in is the elementary side of things. Even though he hasn't worked directly in that area, he feels his role over the last two years in teaching, learning, curriculum and assessment have positioned him well to take on the new role.

"With that all said, I've got a ton to learn, just like you do any time you move into a new position or a different school," Webb said. "I'm excited about the things I'll learn starting a new position because I've always been a lifelong learner. I'm looking for that new challenge now. I'm looking forward to working on the overall academic achievement of the district. They are doing okay, but they would like to do better. I'm really excited to tear into that and also work with professional development, which is one of the things that I feel strongly and passionately about. I think those are things I can bring to Elmwood."

In his spare time, Webb enjoys camping, coaching, fishing, hunting and working with his brother on their family farm.

"It is a small school, but it has a strong community — with great people and great kids — and it is a financially stable district. Some of the things I think I can bring is continued communication among everyone in the district. That is important because you can easily take for granted that you are covering these things as the superintendent, but you are also covering them as the elementary principal," Webb said. "If I don't clearly communicate what the elementary is doing to the middle school, then things won't go as well as they should. I think that communication piece will be huge."