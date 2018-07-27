Prescott welcomes 2 new principals

Sara Dusek was selected as the principal for Malone Elementary, which serves students in

4-year-old Kindergarten (4K) through second grades. Dusek earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Northern Iowa and her Masters of Arts in Education from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She earned her Administrative License through edu-CATE-WI in New Richmond.

Along with many years of elementary classroom teaching, Dusek has a strong background in staff support, instructional coaching and administration. She most recently served the Mahtomedi Public School District as the Achievement & Integration Coordinator and the Mahtomedi Compensation Plan Coordinator. Prior to coordinating those programs, she was an elementary instructional coach and classroom teacher for several years.

Dusek and her family reside in River Falls.

"I look forward to collaboratively creating a culture of learning with the staff, students, and families of Malone Elementary School," she noted.

Donita Stepan was chosen to serve as the principal for Malone Intermediate School, which houses third through fifth-grade students. Stepan graduated from St. Cloud State University with an elementary education degree, several reading licensures and a middle school English endorsement. She subsequently earned her Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction, a K-12 Principal License and a Superintendent's license.

Most recently, Stepan served in Byron Public Schools as the Interim Intermediate Principal and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment. With over 25 years in education and experience working with students from Kindergarten through 12th grade, Stepan brings a strong background to the principal position in Prescott.

"As principal, it is important to me that everyone who steps through the doors - staff, students,

and parents - are excited to be here," said Stepan.

She looks forward to partnering with the Prescott community.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza said this will be the first year that both buildings have a full time principal.

"We believe having a dedicated principal at each building is an important step forward to provide effective leadership and address the core experiences we wish to provide for our students, families and staff. Both Mrs. Dusek and Ms. Stepan bring a wealth of experience to Prescott and we are excited to have them join our team. We look forward to having the community welcome them to Prescott."

Malone families and students have an open orientation day Tuesday, Sept. 4, with classes resuming Sept. 5. Staff return the week prior for training and class preparation.

In the meantime, while construction continues at the Malone Elementary and Intermediate

buildings, questions about registration and other district functions can be directed to the District

Office, 715-262-5782. The District Office is temporarily housed at Prescott High School for the

summer (enter from back lot off Pine Street Door #7).