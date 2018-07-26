Prescott awarded DOJ school safety grant

The DOJ program will award $100 million in total to school districts across Wisconsin. Grants will support building safety improvements and safety training for school employees.

Prescott applied for and received $83,729 for local school safety initiatives.

"We will be able to make valuable improvements to our district buildings that will improve safety for students, staff, and visitors," Superintendent Rick Spicuzza said. "By working closely with local law enforcement in developing the safety project and plans, we have a great foundation now and going forward to assure a safe and secure environment."

The grants provide resources for school officials and law enforcement to work together to improve school safety through physical building improvements as well as a focus on mental health training, Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a news release. .

Grant applicants were required to partner with law enforcement agencies to show the proposed projects, visitor protocol and school safety plans are effective in providing the safest possible learning environments.

For more information on the DOJ's Office of School Safety visit https://www.doj.state.wi.us/office-school-safety/office-school-safety.