SV schools receive DOJ school safety grant

Spring Valley will receive $63,411 to upgrade safety and security, said Superintendent Don Haack.

Haack said the district wrote the grant with CESA 10, out of Chippewa Falls.

"Hopefully, it'll make our buildings more secure for our students, and our staff and faculty will feel more safe in our buildings," Haack said.

The grant money, he said, will go toward putting a bulletproof film on the glass at the middle/high school—a project that Haack said was previously started. Haack said the safety film will go on the core entrances at the elementary school as well.

At the middle/high school, Haack said the inner set of doors will be made lockable, and an intercom and access window will be added.

"So that we can actually get a live view of who's coming into our building before they're allowed all the way in," he said.

There is also a camera outside.

Haack said there will be a double buzz-through system, requiring those entering the building to be buzzed through both sets of doors.

Also at the middle/high school, Haack said a "panic button" will be added which will automatically close and lock the doors to each of the school's three wings.

"So that somebody can't get into those areas if they're in the commons area," he said.

Haack said the district is also purchasing more handheld radios to use when kids are at recess or if they're at an offsite learning activity.

"We'll have better communication with the buildings," he said.

Most of the funds, he said, are being spent at the middle/high school because the district's still deciding what will be done with the elementary school in the future.

"I think it's a great program and we want to thank the Department of Justice for administering it, and CESA 10 for helping us with the grant," Haack said.