During the 2017-18 school year, 29 students in the district were secluded, all of whom were EES students. Twenty-seven of the 30 students who were restrained were elementary students, while the three remaining incidents took place at Ellsworth Middle School. There were 26 reported incidents involving students being both secluded and restrained, all of which were reported at EES.

All 16 of the students involved in the incidents were students with disabilities. Zimmerman described the behaviors of said students as being "extremely volatile, physically aggressive and violent."

Wisconsin's Act 125, which took effect in 2012, limits the circumstances in which all students may be secluded or restrained and requires school districts to document the certain circumstances in which seclusion or restraint is deemed necessary.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's website states that, "Seclusion and/or physical restraint may be used only when a student's behavior presents a clear, present and imminent risk to the physical safety of the student or others, and it is the least restrictive intervention feasible."

The district has held seclusion and restraint trainings in order to address these concerns and to teach staff how to treat such instances properly.

"My position has always been that I don't want our staff to be punched and kicked and bit," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said the district needs to follow the letter of the law regarding Act 125, but that they also need to take the safety of staff and students into account, which she said is still an ongoing process that the district continues to work on.

"The trend at the elementary level is a trend that is a discussion for district after district," Superintendent Barry Cain said. "This is a growing trend that you see in mental health needs at younger and younger ages."

The report was classified as a new business discussion at the Monday night board meeting and did not require action from the board.